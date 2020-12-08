Of the skin care steps, serums get so much of the glory. The little tonics are loaded with skin-helping ingredients and then turned up a notch. This is because serums are supposed to be your “treatment” step: Meaning they are layering on clean, fresh skin so they are able to penetrate the epidermis and do some heavy lifting.

And people reach for serums for a variety of reasons: Some tend to breakouts by unclogging pores, some control midday shine by balancing oil production, some help heal inflamed skin with soothing botanicals, and others help turn back the clock by encouraging cell turnover.

They all sound so good, in fact, you may be tempted to try more than one. So, quick question, should you?