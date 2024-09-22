Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Undoubtedly The Clean Freaks Of The Zodiac
All 12 zodiac signs have their strengths and weaknesses. Some are great romantic partners; some are great colleagues and others...are great at keeping a clean house.
Of course, it's never a guarantee that someone is going to be a clean freak just because they're a certain sign or that the other signs aren't clean, but these three are definitely the most likely to stick to their cleaning schedule.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Virgo
Coming in at number one for "most likely to be a clean freak" is Virgo—and this probably doesn't come as a surprise to anyone. Notorious for their nit-picking perfectionism and need for organization, Virgos pride themselves on creating order out of chaos.
Sometimes, this inclination towards organization applies more to their mental world, with Virgos taking pleasure in journaling or making lists to make sense of their thoughts. However, it often manifests in the physical world, too, since Virgo is an earth sign. And that looks like decluttering, organizing drawers, and having a place for everything in their home.
In other words? Don't be surprised if a Virgo comes to visit and helps you tidy up—or gives you unsolicited cleaning advice.
Cancer
Sweet and nurturing Cancers are often thought of as the "mama bears" of the zodiac, and that means they take their homes very seriously. Cancers need emotional security to thrive, but they also understand that creating a home environment to foster that security is essential.
Things like clutter and messes can make them feel stressed, and they also do not like to be dirty. As a water sign, these folks are your daily shower-ers, and they may also like to indulge in a hot bath with their favorite curated products. Not to mention, where some signs struggle to get the motivation to clean, Cancer is a cardinal sign, so they have no problem getting the ball rolling.
Capricorn
Our third most likely zodiac sign to be a clean freak is none other than serious and structured Capricorn. You can bet these hardworking folks take their cleanliness just a seriously as everything else in their life. It's "all work no play" for the sea goats of the zodiac, and that includes keeping everything tidy.
For Capricorns, they can't relax if there's even a single task on their to-do list, so if there are dishes in the sink or old clothes to be donated, Cap isn't sitting down. (Not that they like to relax much, anyway.) And like Cancer, Capricorn has that telltale cardinal sign energy to give them the energy required for big home improvement projects or huge organizational undertakings.
The takeaway
Again, it's never a guarantee that someone will be a clean freak based on their zodiac sign, but when we think about the archetypal energy of each sign, these stereotypes exist for a reason. And for Virgos, Cancers, and Caps, staying on top of cleaning is definitely one of their strengths.
