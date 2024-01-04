Advertisement
The Zodiac Sign That Will Have The Best Year In Their Career, According To Astrologers
Depending on your zodiac sign, we all have different things to expect in 2024, including on the career front.
And according to the AstroTwins' yearly sign-by-sign forecast (which you can check out here), there are a few signs that can expect 2024 to be a lucky year in love—but one that can expect it the most. Here's what to know.
Why Leo can look forward to career luck in 2024
Leo isn't one to shy away from the spotlight to begin with, and this year, they're getting an extra dose of attention in their career zone.
Thanks to expansive and abundant Jupiter in Taurus moving through your tenth house of public prestige, legacy, and leadership, Leo, the larger purpose of your career will become crystal clear to you—and your influence will be crystal clear to everyone else.
As the twins explain, changemaker Uranus is riding alongside Jupiter until May 25, and that's going to bring you the recognition for your unique gifts that you deserve.
Just don't stand still, they warn; Uranus' influence over your tenth house this year asks you to shake up the status quo, potentially even disrupting your industry with innovation and new inspiration.
Whatever that looks like, the twins add, your leadership is wanted now. "That special blend of passion, power, and playfulness is a heady brew that has the power to wake people up and get them into action. Get ready to ascend to new heights in your career," they say.
And while we're at it, here are the lucky money dates for Leo to watch out for in 2024:
- January 20
- May 18
- September 17
How Leo can make the most of their career moves this year
So, how can you keep this career momentum going all year long, Leo? According to the twins, for one thing, you'll want to be extra careful about who you team up with—romantically, but also professionally. With disciplined Saturn and fanciful Pisces both in your eighth house of deep bonding and shared finances, they say, "Once you’re involved with people, it won’t be easy to disengage."
Beyond that, come May 25, Jupiter will move into Gemini for the first time since 2013—which just so happens to be in your 11th house of community, collaboration, and innovation until June 2025.
As the twins note, this could result in a huge surge in your popularity, and we're talking on a potentially global scale. "Thanks to Jupiter’s far-flung influence, you’ll have fans and friends in every port before the year is through. And if that global family is already in place? Get back in touch with your long-lost peeps in the second half of 2024," they say.
In short, this isn't a year for frenemies or bad business deals, so watch out for leeches who are privy to your soaring success. But with the right friends, teammates, and collaborators by your side, you have a real opportunity to take your career to the next level.
The takeaway
You're gearing up for a big year in your career, Leo, so start getting inspired and making your game plan. Whether it's an exciting promotion, a new joint venture, or reaching a wider audience than ever before, consider your glass ceilings already shattered.
