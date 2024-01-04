Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

The Zodiac Sign That Will Have The Best Year In Their Career, According To Astrologers

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 04, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy
January 04, 2024

Depending on your zodiac sign, we all have different things to expect in 2024, including on the career front.

And according to the AstroTwins' yearly sign-by-sign forecast (which you can check out here), there are a few signs that can expect 2024 to be a lucky year in love—but one that can expect it the most. Here's what to know.

Why Leo can look forward to career luck in 2024

Leo isn't one to shy away from the spotlight to begin with, and this year, they're getting an extra dose of attention in their career zone.

Thanks to expansive and abundant Jupiter in Taurus moving through your tenth house of public prestige, legacy, and leadership, Leo, the larger purpose of your career will become crystal clear to you—and your influence will be crystal clear to everyone else.

As the twins explain, changemaker Uranus is riding alongside Jupiter until May 25, and that's going to bring you the recognition for your unique gifts that you deserve.

Just don't stand still, they warn; Uranus' influence over your tenth house this year asks you to shake up the status quo, potentially even disrupting your industry with innovation and new inspiration.

Whatever that looks like, the twins add, your leadership is wanted now. "That special blend of passion, power, and playfulness is a heady brew that has the power to wake people up and get them into action. Get ready to ascend to new heights in your career," they say.

And while we're at it, here are the lucky money dates for Leo to watch out for in 2024:

  • January 20
  • May 18
  • September 17

How Leo can make the most of their career moves this year

So, how can you keep this career momentum going all year long, Leo? According to the twins, for one thing, you'll want to be extra careful about who you team up with—romantically, but also professionally. With disciplined Saturn and fanciful Pisces both in your eighth house of deep bonding and shared finances, they say, "Once you’re involved with people, it won’t be easy to disengage."

Beyond that, come May 25, Jupiter will move into Gemini for the first time since 2013—which just so happens to be in your 11th house of community, collaboration, and innovation until June 2025.

As the twins note, this could result in a huge surge in your popularity, and we're talking on a potentially global scale. "Thanks to Jupiter’s far-flung influence, you’ll have fans and friends in every port before the year is through. And if that global family is already in place? Get back in touch with your long-lost peeps in the second half of 2024," they say.

In short, this isn't a year for frenemies or bad business deals, so watch out for leeches who are privy to your soaring success. But with the right friends, teammates, and collaborators by your side, you have a real opportunity to take your career to the next level.

The takeaway

You're gearing up for a big year in your career, Leo, so start getting inspired and making your game plan. Whether it's an exciting promotion, a new joint venture, or reaching a wider audience than ever before, consider your glass ceilings already shattered.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

How To Strengthen Your Faith & Practice Letting Go In The New Year
Spirituality

How To Strengthen Your Faith & Practice Letting Go In The New Year

Sarah Regan

The 2024 Numerology Forecast Signals A Year Of Money & Power — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

The 2024 Numerology Forecast Signals A Year Of Money & Power — Here's What To Know

Kaitlyn Kaerhart

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have The Luckiest Year In Love In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have The Luckiest Year In Love In 2024

Sarah Regan

Astrologers Have Spoken: Here’s What 2024 Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Astrologers Have Spoken: Here’s What 2024 Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins

What Astrologers Want You To Know This January (Hint: Huge Changes Ahead)
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know This January (Hint: Huge Changes Ahead)

The AstroTwins

The 7 Best Bits Of Spiritual Wisdom We Learned From Experts This Year
Spirituality

The 7 Best Bits Of Spiritual Wisdom We Learned From Experts This Year

Sarah Regan

This Is Probably The One Thing Missing From Your Yoga Or Meditation Practice
Spirituality

This Is Probably The One Thing Missing From Your Yoga Or Meditation Practice

Sarah Regan

Your Horoscope For The First Week Of 2024 Just Dropped — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your Horoscope For The First Week Of 2024 Just Dropped — Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

Your 2024 Horoscope Is In: Astrologers' Complete Guide To The Year Ahead
Spirituality

Your 2024 Horoscope Is In: Astrologers' Complete Guide To The Year Ahead

The AstroTwins

How To Strengthen Your Faith & Practice Letting Go In The New Year
Spirituality

How To Strengthen Your Faith & Practice Letting Go In The New Year

Sarah Regan

The 2024 Numerology Forecast Signals A Year Of Money & Power — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

The 2024 Numerology Forecast Signals A Year Of Money & Power — Here's What To Know

Kaitlyn Kaerhart

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have The Luckiest Year In Love In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have The Luckiest Year In Love In 2024

Sarah Regan

Astrologers Have Spoken: Here’s What 2024 Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Astrologers Have Spoken: Here’s What 2024 Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins

What Astrologers Want You To Know This January (Hint: Huge Changes Ahead)
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know This January (Hint: Huge Changes Ahead)

The AstroTwins

The 7 Best Bits Of Spiritual Wisdom We Learned From Experts This Year
Spirituality

The 7 Best Bits Of Spiritual Wisdom We Learned From Experts This Year

Sarah Regan

This Is Probably The One Thing Missing From Your Yoga Or Meditation Practice
Spirituality

This Is Probably The One Thing Missing From Your Yoga Or Meditation Practice

Sarah Regan

Your Horoscope For The First Week Of 2024 Just Dropped — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your Horoscope For The First Week Of 2024 Just Dropped — Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

Your 2024 Horoscope Is In: Astrologers' Complete Guide To The Year Ahead
Spirituality

Your 2024 Horoscope Is In: Astrologers' Complete Guide To The Year Ahead

The AstroTwins

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.