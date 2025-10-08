These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Have An Unlucky Month In Love This October
While it might be the beginning of cuffing season, the astrological forecast for love is looking a bit spooky this month for a few zodiac signs. Mars is in Scorpio, for one thing, not to mention Saturn is retrograde in boundary-blurring Pisces.
Of course, depending on your birth chart, we're all impacted differently by these transits. Some signs might find their love lives flourish this October, while others might be better off focusing their attention on matters other than romance. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to look for you sun and rising sign.
Leo
Has your summer romance simmered down, Leo? You may be feeling more inclined to focus on yourself right now, or for that matter, on your home life. That's because both Mars and Mercury in Scorpio are giving you a surge of energy in your fourth house of home and family.
Meanwhile, the planet of love is in Virgo until October 13, highlighting your second house of money—but also self worth. This could be a good time to make some money moves, but it's also an excellent opportunity to fill your own cup and prioritize your own needs.
With Pluto in Aquarius retrograding through your seventh house of partnership, as well, you're revisiting old wounds around relationships that need to be cleared. Not exactly romantic, we know, but all of these transits can help prepare you for a more aligned relationship.
Gemini
For all of this month, Gemini, the planet of energy and action is cozying up in your sixth house of self care, habits, health, and routine. You tend to be constantly on the go, but with Mars in Scorpio here, you're being encouraged to slow down and tend to yourself.
Not to mention, home might be exactly where you want to be right now, considering Venus in Virgo is moving through your fourth house of home and family. Your home life may be taking up more of your attention, for instance, or you may simply feel more fulfilled spending time at home with your loved ones.
The last thing to watch out for this month is Saturn retrograde; Saturn has been making its way through your 10th house of career and public image for quite some time, recently moving into Aries only to backtrack through Pisces once more. That said, this is a time for you to get serious about your career and avoid any distractions—such as, ahem, a crush.
Sagittarius
If you're feeling contemplative or downright depressive, Sagittarius, you can thank Mars in moody Scorpio for that. It's going to be moving through your 12th house of healing and closure all month long, which also happens to be the sector of your chart that relates to our deepest wounds.
You're not going to want to put yourself out there or do much flirting under this transit, plus is Saturn retrograde in your fourth house all October as well. That's the sector of your chart that deals with home and family, and with the planet of challenges going retrograde there, you could run up against (or revisit) issues at home.
The good news is, Venus in Virgo is bringing blessings to your 10th house of career and public image until October 13. Sure, you might not be scoring dates this month, but you could score a promotion or raise!
The takeaway
The astrological forecast for the month can never guarantee relationship disaster, but it can give us clues into what we have in store. We're not saying Leo, Gemini, and Sagittarius should expect a breakup by any means—just that October's transits have them focused elsewhere.