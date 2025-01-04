Skip to Content
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Zodiac Sign Could Make Big Career Strides This Year

Sarah Regan
January 04, 2025
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
January 04, 2025

We all have something different to expect in 2025, depending on our zodiac sign, and that includes the career front.

According to the AstroTwins yearly horoscope, there are a few signs that are poised to have a lucky career year in 2025—and one sign that might just be the luckiest of all. Here's what to know.

Which zodiac sign is having the luckiest year in their career?

While every zodiac sign could make strides in their career this year, the sign that should expect to is none other than practical and dedicated Virgo. (And specifically, Virgo risings!)

As the twins explain, expansive Jupiter and innovative Uranus both do a six-month tour through Gemini this year, activating your 10th house of public image and putting your career in the spotlight.

This is your moment to step up, turbocharge your career goals, and take strategic steps, they say. "Make bold moves to advance your career and achieve long-term goals. This is one of your luckiest professional years in over a decade—provided you take some risks!" the twins write.

Wondering where to begin? According to the twins, you might want to choose your business partners (and projects) wisely. The right collaborations could catapult you to new heights, they explain, as the North Node moves into Pisces and your seventh house of partnership on January 11. The seventh house may rule longterm relationships—but it also rules business partnerships and joint creative ventures.

Then, on June 9, Jupiter moves into Cancer and your 11th house of larger community and networks. In other words? It's not what you know but who you know. As the twins note, networking will basically be your superpower in the second half of the year.

Speaking of the 11th house, the second half of the year also brings the potential to boost your online presence and following. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there—you never know what might go viral!

The takeaway

Again, anyone can make strides in their career this year—regardless of their zodiac sign—but Virgos will definitely have the astrological wind at their backs. As the twins put it, their ambitions are unstoppable this year, and all they have to do is align them with their purpose.

