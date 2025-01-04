Advertisement
Astrologers Say This Zodiac Sign Could Make Big Career Strides This Year
We all have something different to expect in 2025, depending on our zodiac sign, and that includes the career front.
According to the AstroTwins yearly horoscope, there are a few signs that are poised to have a lucky career year in 2025—and one sign that might just be the luckiest of all. Here's what to know.
Which zodiac sign is having the luckiest year in their career?
While every zodiac sign could make strides in their career this year, the sign that should expect to is none other than practical and dedicated Virgo. (And specifically, Virgo risings!)
As the twins explain, expansive Jupiter and innovative Uranus both do a six-month tour through Gemini this year, activating your 10th house of public image and putting your career in the spotlight.
This is your moment to step up, turbocharge your career goals, and take strategic steps, they say. "Make bold moves to advance your career and achieve long-term goals. This is one of your luckiest professional years in over a decade—provided you take some risks!" the twins write.
Wondering where to begin? According to the twins, you might want to choose your business partners (and projects) wisely. The right collaborations could catapult you to new heights, they explain, as the North Node moves into Pisces and your seventh house of partnership on January 11. The seventh house may rule longterm relationships—but it also rules business partnerships and joint creative ventures.
Then, on June 9, Jupiter moves into Cancer and your 11th house of larger community and networks. In other words? It's not what you know but who you know. As the twins note, networking will basically be your superpower in the second half of the year.
Speaking of the 11th house, the second half of the year also brings the potential to boost your online presence and following. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there—you never know what might go viral!
The takeaway
Again, anyone can make strides in their career this year—regardless of their zodiac sign—but Virgos will definitely have the astrological wind at their backs. As the twins put it, their ambitions are unstoppable this year, and all they have to do is align them with their purpose.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel