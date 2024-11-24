Skip to Content
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Host The Best Thanksgiving Dinner? These 3 Always Deliver

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 24, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
November 24, 2024

When it comes to hosting family gatherings and elaborate dinners, there are a few zodiac signs that fare better than others. While some prefer to just show up and eat, others are happy to take on the challenge of hosting—and even excel at it.

Of course, we're not guaranteeing the following three signs will host the ultimate Thanksgiving, just that they're the most likely to.

And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, or rising sign.

1.

Leo

Coming in at number one, we have Leo as the most likely sign to host the best Thanksgiving ever. And is anyone really surprised? These regal folks love to be in the spotlight, and they know exactly the stops to pull out so everyone will be impressed.

Ruled by the sun itself and associated with the fifth house of creativity and passion, you can bet a Leo's Thanksgiving gathering will be brimming with bright decor, warm and nourishing food, and probably a lengthy monologue in the form of a prayer before digging in. Don't skip out on this invite—it's sure to be a Thanksgiving for the books.

2.

Libra

She's got style, she's got grace, and she's hosting a gorgeous Thanksgiving to remember. Of course, we're talking about Libra, who gets our number two spot on this list. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, there's nothing a Libra appreciates more than being surrounded by their loved ones—and plenty of glimmering decorations.

With their tasteful eye and attention to detail, everything from the table settings to the pie crust will be a feast for the eyes. And when it comes to the actual feast, Libra always comes through with a perfectly balanced plate.

3.

Taurus

The third most likely sign to host an unforgettable Thanksgiving is none other than Taurus. Like Libra, Taurus is ruled by Venus, which means they love to have a good time, as well as indulge in their favorite foods. You can bet the food will be delish at this house!

Come Thanksgiving dinner, Taurus will make sure everyone is happy and comfortable, creating an atmosphere of grounded gratitude and warmth. Similar to Libra, they also appreciate refined aesthetics, so everything from the meal to the decor will be picture-perfect.

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying Leo, Libra, and Taurus are bound to have a foolproof, amazing Thanksgiving—or that the other zodiac signs can't host. But as far as these three signs' quintessential qualities, they do tend to be the hosts with the most!

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Shoulder To Cry On—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Shoulder To Cry On—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Why Pluto In Aquarius Is The One Astrological Shift To Watch This Year
Spirituality

Why Pluto In Aquarius Is The One Astrological Shift To Watch This Year

Sarah Regan

Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin's Favorite Workouts & Meals
Personal Growth

Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin's Favorite Workouts & Meals

Alexandra Engler

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For
Spirituality

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Gives The Best Advice (Even When You Don't Want To Hear It)
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Gives The Best Advice (Even When You Don't Want To Hear It)

Sarah Regan

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year
Spirituality

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year

Sarah Regan

Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know

Sarah Regan

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

