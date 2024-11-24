Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Host The Best Thanksgiving Dinner? These 3 Always Deliver
When it comes to hosting family gatherings and elaborate dinners, there are a few zodiac signs that fare better than others. While some prefer to just show up and eat, others are happy to take on the challenge of hosting—and even excel at it.
Of course, we're not guaranteeing the following three signs will host the ultimate Thanksgiving, just that they're the most likely to.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, or rising sign.
Leo
Coming in at number one, we have Leo as the most likely sign to host the best Thanksgiving ever. And is anyone really surprised? These regal folks love to be in the spotlight, and they know exactly the stops to pull out so everyone will be impressed.
Ruled by the sun itself and associated with the fifth house of creativity and passion, you can bet a Leo's Thanksgiving gathering will be brimming with bright decor, warm and nourishing food, and probably a lengthy monologue in the form of a prayer before digging in. Don't skip out on this invite—it's sure to be a Thanksgiving for the books.
Libra
She's got style, she's got grace, and she's hosting a gorgeous Thanksgiving to remember. Of course, we're talking about Libra, who gets our number two spot on this list. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, there's nothing a Libra appreciates more than being surrounded by their loved ones—and plenty of glimmering decorations.
With their tasteful eye and attention to detail, everything from the table settings to the pie crust will be a feast for the eyes. And when it comes to the actual feast, Libra always comes through with a perfectly balanced plate.
Taurus
The third most likely sign to host an unforgettable Thanksgiving is none other than Taurus. Like Libra, Taurus is ruled by Venus, which means they love to have a good time, as well as indulge in their favorite foods. You can bet the food will be delish at this house!
Come Thanksgiving dinner, Taurus will make sure everyone is happy and comfortable, creating an atmosphere of grounded gratitude and warmth. Similar to Libra, they also appreciate refined aesthetics, so everything from the meal to the decor will be picture-perfect.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying Leo, Libra, and Taurus are bound to have a foolproof, amazing Thanksgiving—or that the other zodiac signs can't host. But as far as these three signs' quintessential qualities, they do tend to be the hosts with the most!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson