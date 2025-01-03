Advertisement
This Zodiac Sign Might Run Into Bad Luck In Money This Year, Astrologers Say
We all have something different to expect in 2025 depending on our zodiac sign, and that includes on the financial front.
According to the AstroTwins yearly horoscope, there are a few signs that will have a lucky year in money—and a few that won't. And one sign might just be the unluckiest of all. Here's what to know.
Which sign is going to have a tough financial year in 2025?
Before we reveal which zodiac sign might run into financial snafus in 2025, let's get one thing straight: this isn't to scare you! Understanding the planetary movements and aspects that will impact you in the future is a great way to get ahead of them by taking proactive counteractions.
That said, it's Pisces who can expect a significant year in money—but significant doesn't always mean abundant. Namely, according to the twins, you'll need to focus your efforts on building a solid foundation for long-term financial security this year. That looks like sticking to a budget and being patient as your financial wellness grows.
For one thing, the twins note, serious Saturn and numinous Neptune will pop out of your sign for part of the year, moving into Aries and activating your second house of money and values for a short time. Saturn is known to bring difficulty and challenges, while Neptune's influence (your planetary ruler!) could hinder your ability to see things clearly.
However, when wielded properly, the twins say this energy could seriously help you out in the future. "Neptune's dreaminess and Saturn's discipline make an unusual but potent combo. They'll help you lay the groundwork for long-term wealth while ensuring that your ventures resonate deeply with your soul's purpose," they explain.
Another thing to watch out for? Venus retrograde on March 2. Venus is the planet of love, but many don't realize it also rules our relationship to money. It begins its retrograde course in Aries and your second house of finances until March 27, when it will then backtrack into your sign and your first house.
Venus retrograde could impact matters of the heart, but considering it's moving through your second house, be prepared for a financial setback. At the very least, you may use that window of time to reassess your budget, values, and relationship to money in general.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that every Pisces in the world is set up for financial ruin this year. And further, now that you know, you can get ahead of it by starting to budget and save now.
If you play your cards right, Pisces, discipline around your finances this year could majorly pay off in the long-term.
To that end, you might want to check out our seven favorite financial wellness tips from this past year.
