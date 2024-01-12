Skip to Content
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Zodiac Sign Is Set Up For A Big Year Of Personal Growth

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 12, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
January 12, 2024

Depending on your zodiac sign, we all have different things to expect in 2024, including when it comes to personal growth and evolution.

And according to the AstroTwins' yearly sign-by-sign forecast (which you can check out here), there are a few signs that can expect 2024 to be a transformative year—but one that can expect it the most. Here's what to know.

Why Gemini can expect plenty of personal growth this year

We can all expect to grow in different ways this year, but for Gemini, few areas of your life will go untouched. As the AstroTwins explain, everything from your career to your identity could get a shake up this year—the only question is how it'll all shake out.

With expansive Jupiter linking up with game-changer Uranus in Taurus, you can say "goodbye" to limiting beliefs and "hello" to divine inspiration, according to the twins. With these two planets spotlighting your spiritual 12th house until May 25, the first half of the year could look a lot like you mastering manifestation and crushing your goals.

"Jupiter and Uranus only make an exact conjunction every 14 years—and it’s been 84 years since they united in your solar 12th house," the twins note, adding that this rare and powerful cycle is "not one you should sleep on."

Then, after May 25, Jupiter will make moves out of Taurus and into Gemini—AKA your first house! This is the house that deals with your personal identity, and lucky Jupiter will be posted up there for just over a year.

"Jupiter only visits your sign every 10–12 years, and by the time its yearlong transit is through, you may hardly recognize yourself," the twins say, adding that it's time to come out of hiding and reinvent yourself.

How Gemini can make the most of this year

Ready or not, Gemini, this year could take your for a tailspin. As the twins note, you'll want to play your cards right to make the most of it, and that looks like leaning on the influence of Saturn and Neptune (both in Pisces), landing in your 10th house of destiny and public image.

"Dreamy Neptune is the planet of fantasy, while heavy-handed Saturn traffics in cold, hard reality," the twins explain. "In 2024, you can tap into both realms to achieve your big life goals."

They recommend starting with intuitive Neptune’s subconscious force, allowing yourself to dream big—then follow up those dreams with the tangible action Saturn encourages.

And not only that, but all year long, the lunar North and South Node are there to help you bring magic to your collaborations and group efforts. With the North Node, especially, spending the year in Aries and your collaborative eleventh house, the twins note that teamwork really will make the Gemini dream work this year.

The takeaway

Gemini is known to be a sign of curiosity and adaptability, and this year, they can definitely expect to adapt—a lot. Whether it's a finally letting go of limiting beliefs, letting yourself own the spotlight, or collaborating on a big group initiative, Gemini, you could feel like a completely different person come 2025.

Read more predictions from the AstroTwins here.

