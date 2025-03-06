Skip to Content
Functional Food

Want To Reduce Your Risk Of Bowel Cancer? Get More Folate, Study Suggests

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
March 06, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Jenna Peffley / Contributor
March 06, 2025

When we consider the ways we can prevent cancer, a healthy diet is at the top of the list. And according to research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, as far as bowel cancer goes, there's one vitamin you don't want to miss. Here's what they found.

Studying the impact of folate on bowel cancer risk

For this study, researchers wanted to assess how dietary folate (vitamin B9), as well as folic acid supplements, influences the risk of bowel cancer (AKA colorectal or colon cancer).

To do so, they conducted the largest study of its kind to date, looking at data from over 70,000 people across 51 different studies, that included dietary folate and supplemental folic acid, as well as colorectal cancer diagnoses.

And to no surprise to the researchers, folate could have protective benefits. Namely, for every 260 micrograms of folate, the risk of colorectal cancer decreased by 7%.

According to them, there's more to be explored as to how folate could influence the genes involved in colorectal cancer risk, but ultimately, the findings are in line with previous research that suggests folate could be helpful in reducing bowel cancer risk.

The findings also highlight the importance of incorporating diverse, folate-rich plants into your diet, the study authors add.

What to do about it

According to Matt Lambert, the nutritionist and health information manager at World Cancer Research Fund, "This study adds to what we've been saying for years—that a healthy diet based around vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and pulses can help reduce cancer risk."

As he explains in a news release, folate is found a variety of foods, including leafy green vegetables like spinach and broccoli," adding that folate has "not only been linked to a reduced bowel cancer risk, but also supports our overall health if eaten regularly."

Achieving enough folate in your diet is, of course, one way to up the amount you're getting. But the findings also note that supplementation is a good option too, especially if you want to stay on top of getting this essential vitamin regularly.

As such, opting for a high-quality, comprehensive multivitamin with bioactive folate. Here are our favorite multivitamins to help you choose the right option for you.

The takeaway

Eating right makes us feel good, keeps our energy up, and yes, can even help prevent cancer. Getting plenty of leafy greens is a no brainer, especially if you want to up your folate, and when in doubt, finding a quality, folate-rich supplement never hurts, either.

More On This Topic

Does Protein Powder Always Upset Your Stomach? Try Switching To This Type
Functional Food

Does Protein Powder Always Upset Your Stomach? Try Switching To This Type

Emma Loewe

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Just 2 Hours Of This Common Exposure Can Cause Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Just 2 Hours Of This Common Exposure Can Cause Cognitive Decline

Jenny Fant

This Diet Increases Brain Cancer Survival By 66%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Diet Increases Brain Cancer Survival By 66%, Study Finds

Ava Durgin

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

A Functional MD’s Underrated Hack To Actually Cut Cravings
Integrative Health

A Functional MD’s Underrated Hack To Actually Cut Cravings

Jamie Schneider

Popular Stories

7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
