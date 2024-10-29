Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

Want To Reduce Your Risk Of Bowel Cancer? Get More Folate, Study Suggests

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 29, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Older Woman Sitting at Table Eating Salad
Image by ALTO IMAGES / Stocksy
October 29, 2024

When we consider the ways we can prevent cancer, a healthy diet is at the top of the list. And according to research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, as far as bowel cancer goes, there's one vitamin you don't want to miss. Here's what they found.

Studying the impact of folate on bowel cancer risk

For this study, researchers wanted to assess how dietary folate (vitamin B9), as well as folic acid supplements, influences the risk of bowel cancer (AKA colorectal or colon cancer).

To do so, they conducted the largest study of its kind to date, looking at data from over 70,000 people across 51 different studies, that included dietary folate and supplemental folic acid, as well as colorectal cancer diagnoses.

And to no surprise to the researchers, folate could have protective benefits. Namely, for every 260 micrograms of folate, the risk of colorectal cancer decreased by 7%.

According to them, there's more to be explored as to how folate could influence the genes involved in colorectal cancer risk, but ultimately, the findings are in line with previous research that suggests folate could be helpful in reducing bowel cancer risk.

The findings also highlight the importance of incorporating diverse, folate-rich plants into your diet, the study authors add.

What to do about it

According to Matt Lambert, the nutritionist and health information manager at World Cancer Research Fund, "This study adds to what we've been saying for years—that a healthy diet based around vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and pulses can help reduce cancer risk."

As he explains in a news release, folate is found a variety of foods, including leafy green vegetables like spinach and broccoli," adding that folate has "not only been linked to a reduced bowel cancer risk, but also supports our overall health if eaten regularly."

Achieving enough folate in your diet is, of course, one way to up the amount you're getting. But the findings also note that supplementation is a good option too, especially if you want to stay on top of getting this essential vitamin regularly.

As such, opting for a high-quality, comprehensive multivitamin with bioactive folate. Here are our favorite multivitamins to help you choose the right option for you.

The takeaway

Eating right makes us feel good, keeps our energy up, and yes, can even help prevent cancer. Getting plenty of leafy greens is a no brainer, especially if you want to up your folate, and when in doubt, finding a quality, folate-rich supplement never hurts, either.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

These Korean-BBQ-Inspired Mushrooms Are Powerfully Flavorful & Filling
Recipes

These Korean-BBQ-Inspired Mushrooms Are Powerfully Flavorful & Filling

Eliza Sullivan

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy
Recipes

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy

Eliza Sullivan

Uh, Are Potatoes The New Energy Bars? Why A Sports Dietitian Loves This Trend
Functional Food

Uh, Are Potatoes The New Energy Bars? Why A Sports Dietitian Loves This Trend

Isadora Baum

Health Experts Want You To Stop Tossing The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Fish
Functional Food

Health Experts Want You To Stop Tossing The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Fish

Emma Loewe

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

These Korean-BBQ-Inspired Mushrooms Are Powerfully Flavorful & Filling
Recipes

These Korean-BBQ-Inspired Mushrooms Are Powerfully Flavorful & Filling

Eliza Sullivan

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy
Recipes

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy

Eliza Sullivan

Uh, Are Potatoes The New Energy Bars? Why A Sports Dietitian Loves This Trend
Functional Food

Uh, Are Potatoes The New Energy Bars? Why A Sports Dietitian Loves This Trend

Isadora Baum

Health Experts Want You To Stop Tossing The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Fish
Functional Food

Health Experts Want You To Stop Tossing The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Fish

Emma Loewe

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

These Korean-BBQ-Inspired Mushrooms Are Powerfully Flavorful & Filling
Recipes

These Korean-BBQ-Inspired Mushrooms Are Powerfully Flavorful & Filling

Eliza Sullivan

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy
Recipes

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy

Eliza Sullivan

Uh, Are Potatoes The New Energy Bars? Why A Sports Dietitian Loves This Trend
Functional Food

Uh, Are Potatoes The New Energy Bars? Why A Sports Dietitian Loves This Trend

Isadora Baum

Health Experts Want You To Stop Tossing The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Fish
Functional Food

Health Experts Want You To Stop Tossing The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Fish

Emma Loewe

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

These Korean-BBQ-Inspired Mushrooms Are Powerfully Flavorful & Filling
Recipes

These Korean-BBQ-Inspired Mushrooms Are Powerfully Flavorful & Filling

Eliza Sullivan

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy
Recipes

This Snack Cake Is A Perfect Swap For A Brownie & It's Secretly Healthy

Eliza Sullivan

Uh, Are Potatoes The New Energy Bars? Why A Sports Dietitian Loves This Trend
Functional Food

Uh, Are Potatoes The New Energy Bars? Why A Sports Dietitian Loves This Trend

Isadora Baum

Health Experts Want You To Stop Tossing The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Fish
Functional Food

Health Experts Want You To Stop Tossing The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Fish

Emma Loewe

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.