Want To Reduce Your Risk Of Bowel Cancer? Get More Folate, Study Suggests
When we consider the ways we can prevent cancer, a healthy diet is at the top of the list. And according to new research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, as far as bowel cancer goes, there's one vitamin you don't want to miss. Here's what they found.
Studying the impact of folate on bowel cancer risk
For this study, researchers wanted to assess how dietary folate (vitamin B9), as well as folic acid supplements, influences the risk of bowel cancer (AKA colorectal or colon cancer).
To do so, they conducted the largest study of its kind to date, looking at data from over 70,000 people across 51 different studies, that included dietary folate and supplemental folic acid, as well as colorectal cancer diagnoses.
And to no surprise to the researchers, folate could have protective benefits. Namely, for every 260 micrograms of folate, the risk of colorectal cancer decreased by 7%.
According to them, there's more to be explored as to how folate could influence the genes involved in colorectal cancer risk, but ultimately, the findings are in line with previous research that suggests folate could be helpful in reducing bowel cancer risk. The findings also highlight the importance of incorporating diverse, folate-rich plants into your diet, the study authors add.
What to do about it
According to Matt Lambert, the nutritionist and health information manager at World Cancer Research Fund, "This study adds to what we've been saying for years—that a healthy diet based around vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and pulses can help reduce cancer risk."
As he explains in a news release, folate is found a variety of foods, including leafy green vegetables like spinach and broccoli," adding that folate has "not only been linked to a reduced bowel cancer risk, but also supports our overall health if eaten regularly."
Achieving enough folate in your diet is, of course, one way to up the amount you're getting. But the findings also note that supplementation is a good option too, especially if you want to stay on top of getting this essential vitamin regularly.
As such, opting for a high-quality, comprehensive multivitamin with bioactive folate. Here are our favorite multivitamins to help you choose the right option for you.
The takeaway
Eating right makes us feel good, keeps our energy up, and yes, can even help prevent cancer. Getting plenty of leafy greens is a no brainer, especially if you want to up your folate, and when in doubt, finding a quality, folate-rich supplement never hurts, either.
