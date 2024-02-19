Advertisement
Turns Out Dancing Is One Of The Best Workouts You Can Do, Study Finds
When you think of a typical workout, you might imagine lifting weights, going for a run, or even taking a HIIT class. But according to new research published in the journal Sports Medicine1, dancing could actually be more effective than other workouts when it comes to certain health outcomes.
Here's what they found.
Studying the effects of dancing
For this research, the study co-authors conducted a large systematic review of existing research on dancing, looking specifically at psychological and cognitive health outcomes. Across all the studies, participants ranged everywhere from 7 to 85 years old, with some healthy and some with chronic diseases.
In terms of which kinds of dancing were studied, most of the research on older adults was partner (or social) dancing, while for those 54 and younger, most of the research was on aerobic or traditional dance forms done individually or in a class setting. The dancing workouts were also compared to other workouts like walking, weight training, and team sports.
And based on the findings of this review, dancing outshines the rest when it comes to things like boosting mood, motivation, social cognition, and even memory.
In just six weeks, a structured dance program can significantly improved the psychological and cognitive health outcomes of participants, with lead author Alycia Fong Yan Ph.D. noting in a news release, "These findings were not just seen in older adults, but also younger populations and people with clinical conditions as well."
Even in children under 16, the study authors write, "Dance appears to be superior to other exercise in lessening the impact of somatization," AKA the expression of psychological distress as physical symptoms.
Put on your dancing shoes!
Whether you're 25 or 85, perfectly healthy or living with a chronic illness—dancing is something everyone can benefit from. And as Fong Yan notes, it's a fun and enjoyable activity that might be easier to maintain than, say, running five miles everyday.
"Learning dance sequences may challenge cognition, partnered or group dance may benefit social interactions, and the artistic aspect may improve psychological well-being," Fong Yan says, adding, "Structured dance can be considered an evidence-based alternative for individuals who might prefer it to more traditional forms of exercise."
So lace up those dancing shoes and get grooving! If you're not ready to take your moves to an in-person class or dance function, there's nothing wrong with dancing in the comfort of your own home to your favorite tunes.
There's also plenty of dance workouts online and in apps, if that's of interest. To that end, here are our favorite online dance workouts to help you get started.
The takeaway
Whether you want to improve your mood, memory, or motivation, dancing isn't a workout to skip—and the best part is, you might even forget you're working out because you're having so much fun.
