This Supplement Is Like A One-Way Ticket To Brighter Skin — All Aboard!
If you want brighter skin, there are a few to-do's you’ll want to focus on. First, your skin needs adequate hydration. Next, consider a consistent exfoliation routine to slough off dead, dull skin cells. Finally, you have to protect that fresh skin—aka daily sunscreen.
Seems pretty simple, no? Well, we know skin care is not a one-size-fits-all venture, and you may need specific interventions based on your skin type. However, there’s one more universal stepping stone to achieving brighter skin you may not have tried yet, but it’s oh-so-important. Consider it your one-way ticket to brighter, healthier skin. .
How vitamin C supplements and topicals contribute to brighter skin.
Our recommendation works from the inside out and the outside in. Of course, we’re talking about vitamin C for glowing skin. There’s more than one way this essential nutrient helps brighten your skin—think of it as a two-pronged approach.
First, vitamin C is required for collagen production to take place. So it makes sense that sufficient levels of vitamin C are associated with firm, youthful, hydrated skin, while failing to get enough vitamin C (something nearly 50% of the U.S. adult population struggles with) can contribute to dry and dull skin.
Suffice it to say, you should make sure you’re getting enough vitamin C every single day. This could mean eating foods rich in this nutrient (here’s a list if you’re headed to the market) or adding a vitamin C supplement to your daily routine to reap full-body benefits.
vitamin C potency+
1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*
Not all vitamin C supplements are the same, but we’d be remiss not to mention mindbodygreen's vitamin C potency+. This optimized vitamin C supplement delivers 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C in a cutting-edge format with superior absorption while also incorporating an array of citrus bioflavonoids.*†
Second, incorporate a topical vitamin C product into your daily skin care routine. Research shows that topical vitamin C plays a significant role in dermatology—as it may help diminish dark spots, brighten the complexion, enhance moisture, and protect the skin from oxidative stress.
Not sure where to find a trusty antioxidant serum? Here, find a list of our top picks and how to incorporate them into your skin care routine.
The takeaway.
Achieving a bright, glowing complexion isn’t going to come from one step. Instead, an all-around approach will work best, including exfoliation, protection, hydration, and a touch of antioxidant boost from the inside out. Want to learn more about how vitamin C plays a role in skin care? Check out our guide.
