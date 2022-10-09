If you want brighter skin, there are a few to-do's you’ll want to focus on. First, your skin needs adequate hydration. Next, consider a consistent exfoliation routine to slough off dead, dull skin cells. Finally, you have to protect that fresh skin—aka daily sunscreen.

Seems pretty simple, no? Well, we know skin care is not a one-size-fits-all venture, and you may need specific interventions based on your skin type. However, there’s one more universal stepping stone to achieving brighter skin you may not have tried yet, but it’s oh-so-important. Consider it your one-way ticket to brighter, healthier skin. .