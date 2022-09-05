I Had Brittle Nails For 40 Years—Here's What Finally Helped Them Grow
I once thought having long, paintable natural nails was simply out of my reach. Ever since I was little, my nails would bend, break, and flake once they grew past the nail bed.
I experimented with collagen supplements for a while and saw a slight improvement, but the results didn't last. Once I began using mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ powder, however, I realized exactly what I was missing: a robust, science-backed product that actually puts in the work. Now? My nails have never felt stronger.*
My one-month results.
With just a few weeks of taking this daily supplement, I noticed a stark difference in the strength of my nails.* Gone were my peeling and chipping tips. My nails became so strong that they grew past the nail beds for the first time since I can remember.
I struggled with brittle nails my whole life, so I felt genuinely excited to see this change. Having long nails is something that I had always wanted; 40 years later, I finally have the strong, glossy nails of my dreams, thanks to this supplement.*
When researching the best ways to grow my nails, I found that collagen supplements can support healthy nail growth.* I also discovered that biotin can be as crucial in this process.
Biotin has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails in several human studies.* For example, one moderately sized human study found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nail beds than the placebo group.* No wonder mindbodygreen's cutting-edge collagen blend delivered such a dramatic improvement to my nail health, it also contains 500 mcg of biotin.
My results after a few months.
I was very satisfied with the improvements in strength and health of my nails when I began taking the beauty & gut collagen+ which was my primary focus, and I was pleasantly surprised when I noticed additional benefits over the next few months.
The most notable: healthier hair. Before taking this supplement, I was washing more hairs down the drain than I wanted to (like many women over 40 who experience natural hair aging). Once I started supplementing with the mbg beauty & gut collagen+, the number of shed hairs gradually decreased.*
After the first few months I began to feel my skin bounce back more than it had in years. As my skin began to tighten up, my face took on a more youthful appearance.* The combination of collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C have all encouraged a brighter complexion, which was an unexpected, but a very pleasant effect of this supplement.* Even though I didn't change any of my topical skin care products, you would think I had a whole new routine.
Why this supplement stands out.
I experienced noticeable results with this collagen powder. I even put this supplement to the test by taking a few weeks off, and I noticed those beneficial effects start to diminish—signaling to me that this is one supplement I have to keep as a part of my daily routine.
In addition to the well-researched hydrolyzed collagen peptides, this blend includes a plethora of other good-for-you ingredients, including skin and gut support from hyaluronic acid, biotin, vitamins C and E, L-glutamine, and more.* I can't say the same about the powders I had tried previously—mindbodygreen's formula truly passes with flying colors.
I was so committed to finding a collagen supplement that worked for me that I typically ignored the strong, pungent smell and taste that most powders had—just another reason mbg beauty & gut collagen+ beats the competition. Not only is the unflavored option actually unflavored, but the chocolate variety satisfies my sweet craving for the day, sans added sugars.
The takeaway.
After 40 years with brittle nails, I figured growing long tips was just a pipe dream. After trying a few underwhelming collagen supplements, I finally found one that lives up to its claims. The mbg beauty & gut collagen+ has become my secret weapon to finally keeping my nails healthy, plus the added healthy hair benefits make it even more worth it.* Thanks to my personal experiment, I know what happens when I stop taking this supplement—and I won’t be doing that again any time soon.
