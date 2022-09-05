I was very satisfied with the improvements in strength and health of my nails when I began taking the beauty & gut collagen+ which was my primary focus, and I was pleasantly surprised when I noticed additional benefits over the next few months.

The most notable: healthier hair. Before taking this supplement, I was washing more hairs down the drain than I wanted to (like many women over 40 who experience natural hair aging). Once I started supplementing with the mbg beauty & gut collagen+, the number of shed hairs gradually decreased.*

After the first few months I began to feel my skin bounce back more than it had in years. As my skin began to tighten up, my face took on a more youthful appearance.* The combination of collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C have all encouraged a brighter complexion, which was an unexpected, but a very pleasant effect of this supplement.* Even though I didn't change any of my topical skin care products, you would think I had a whole new routine.