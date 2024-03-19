Skip to Content
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & This Is The Best Sleep Supplement I've Tried

Michael Pryce, MD
March 19, 2024
By Michael Pryce, MD
Michael Pryce, MD has an undergraduate degree in natural science and went to Wake Forest University on a full-ride scholarship, gaining his MD in May 1977. He had a Residency in Orthopedic Surgery and a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery.
I spent my career as a doctor, so I'm well aware of the importance of a good night's sleep. But my busy schedule as an orthopedic surgeon meant that I'd often have to skimp on rest, surviving on two to three hours a night.

Once I retired and had more time on my hands, I started to focus more on my health and research science-backed tools that could help improve my sleep. In a market filled with some sketchy options, mindbodygreen's sleep support+ stood out.

My experience with sleep support+

I first became curious about sleep support+ after doing some research on its main ingredient: magnesium bisglycinate. Magnesium supports the body in many ways (including having a relaxing effect) particularly in it's highest-quality form: magnesium bisglycinate. Plus, it's an essential mineral that your body needs to function. I'm very careful with the supplements I take, and I gravitate toward ingredients that are natural and rigorously researched using the scientific method. (Again, I'm a doctor.)

I decided to give sleep support+ a try and added it to my existing bedtime routine—which also included a formula that contained herbs and melatonin. I was taking both products for a while, but then I read up on the potential harm of taking melatonin nightlyparticularly in high doses. The product I was using had about 6 milligrams of melatonin; likely enough to mess with my natural release of hormonal melatonin and actually have the opposite effect of what I was looking for. I stopped taking that product immediately and just focused on sleep support+.

From the first night, it was clear that sleep support+ was a superior product. I actually slept better than I did when I was taking both supplements. I usually have some issues falling asleep but sleep support+ relaxed me in a gentle way and helped me sleep through the night with minimal wakeups.*

From the first night, it was clear that sleep support+ was a superior product. I actually slept better than I did when I was taking both [melatonin and sleep support+].

Why I'll be reordering

I've been taking sleep support+ for a few months now, and my sleep has improved tremendously.* It's the best sleep supplement I've tried—by far—and I'm grateful that it has safe and well-sourced ingredients. There are definitely some nights when I am more stressed and it takes me longer to fall asleep than I'd like, but that's to be expected.

Another thing I appreciate about the supplement is that it hasn't elevated my magnesium levels. I got my levels tested recently, and they are in the normal range.

I'm supporting the supplement with habits that promote sleep, like turning off the TV earlier in the night so it doesn't interfere with my natural melatonin production. I find that pairing healthy lifestyle habits with supplements is the best way to see results.

The takeaway

After experimenting with different sleep supplements (including melatonin), I found that sleep support+ is the best option for me. As a doctor, I'm careful about what I put in my body, so to find a product like this is a blessing. I look forward to taking it for the rest of my life.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

