I decided to give sleep support+ a try and added it to my existing bedtime routine—which also included a formula that contained herbs and melatonin. I was taking both products for a while, but then I read up on the potential harm of taking melatonin nightly—particularly in high doses. The product I was using had about 6 milligrams of melatonin; likely enough to mess with my natural release of hormonal melatonin and actually have the opposite effect of what I was looking for. I stopped taking that product immediately and just focused on sleep support+.