I've Tried Everything For Healthy Skin — Here's What Finally Worked

This Skin Care Supplement Has Completely Transformed My Skin*
As someone who’s struggled with fine lines and breakouts for as long as I can remember, the number of topicals and treatments I’ve tried could fill a book. From a plethora of creams and serums, to chemical peels, to skin-supporting elixirs, to my own DIY concoctions, the list is endless.
Don’t get me wrong, some things have worked (you’ve heard of tea tree oil, no?), but it took months for me to see any results, and oftentimes the results weren’t long-term and I’d find myself facing another frustrating breakout and the blemishes that came along with it.
My quick fix: slap on a bit of foundation and powder, and hope no one noticed my skin’s bumpy texture or deep laugh lines.
And believe me, I’ve done my fair share of research. I’m utterly aware healthy skin starts from within. Up my daily water intake? Check. Get a good night’s sleep? Check. But no matter what I did, my skin felt dull, my blemishes remained, and my fine lines were as prominent as ever. In short: I felt defeated.
That was until I decided to venture down a new path: targeted supplements.
Enter cellular beauty+
I started taking mindbodygreen's cellular beauty+ in January of 2022. Now, as someone who’s tried a vast range of products that have never quite worked on my skin, I certainly wasn’t going to set my expectations too high.
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*
According to other users, this product was a no-brainer and definitely worth the hype. But I know my skin and it’s not easy to please. It wasn’t until about four weeks of taking cellular beauty+ that I realized how wrong I was. My skin literally began to transform before my eyes.*
The first indication it was working: My mouth lines we’re fading.* And I wasn’t the only one to notice either. Soon, those close to me began to notice too. Shortly after (around week five), my skin began to feel more supple and smooth; my skin care and makeup applied more smoothly and there was little to no texture whatsoever.* And it doesn’t end there. I began to feel genuinely better on the inside, too. In addition to my skin, my entire body felt more hydrated, and that’s all due to its revolutionary formula.*
In particular, cellular beauty+ contains 30 milligrams of phytoceramides, which help guard against water loss—thus retaining moisture and hydration in the skin (goodbye dry wrinkles!).*
It also contains some pretty impressive antioxidants. First, a whole fruit pomegranate extract, which has anti-inflammatory properties for healthy aging and helps protect the skin from the aging effects of UV rays.* Coenzyme Q10 is a fat-soluble bioactive compound that's found in all your cells and helps them produce energy (hello, youthful and active skin cells).* In fact, a clinical trial found that daily CoQ10 supplementation reduced wrinkles and fine lines while enhancing skin smoothness.* Finally, the unique carotenoid astaxanthin has several beauty-relevant benefits: In multiple clinical studies, regular astaxanthin supplementation has been shown to significantly improve skin elasticity, smoothness, hydration (while also lessening age spots and wrinkles) in as little as 6 weeks.*
Bottom line
I rarely find a product that I can give this much praise, but after taking cellular beauty+ for about eight weeks now, I can say it has truly transformed my skin.* I feel much more confident without wearing makeup and for the first time ever, I feel fabulous in my own skin.
