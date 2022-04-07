I've Tried Everything For Healthy Skin — Here's What Finally Worked

As someone who’s struggled with fine lines and breakouts for as long as I can remember, the number of topicals and treatments I’ve tried could fill a book. From a plethora of creams and serums, to chemical peels, to skin-supporting elixirs, to my own DIY concoctions, the list is endless.

Don’t get me wrong, some things have worked (you’ve heard of tea tree oil, no?), but it took months for me to see any results, and oftentimes the results weren’t long-term and I’d find myself facing another frustrating breakout and the blemishes that came along with it.

My quick fix: slap on a bit of foundation and powder, and hope no one noticed my skin’s bumpy texture or deep laugh lines.

And believe me, I’ve done my fair share of research. I’m utterly aware healthy skin starts from within. Up my daily water intake? Check. Get a good night’s sleep? Check. But no matter what I did, my skin felt dull, my blemishes remained, and my fine lines were as prominent as ever. In short: I felt defeated.

That was until I decided to venture down a new path: targeted supplements.