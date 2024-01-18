Advertisement
This Sign Is Prioritizing Their Health In 2024—So We Can All Expect Them To Glow
We all have different things to expect in 2024 depending on our zodiac sign, including in the health and self-care department.
And according to the AstroTwins' yearly sign-by-sign forecast (which you can check out here), there are a few signs that can expect 2024 to be a lucky year for a glow up—but one that can expect it the most. Here's what to know.
Why Libra is set up for a year of self-care & major glow
Good news Libras: as a sign that's loves love, beauty, and pleasure, you'll be happy to know you're focusing on glowing good health in 2024—and it's going to pay off.
According to the AstroTwins, however, just remember that glowing up is an inside and outside job. As they explain, with therapeutic Neptune and disciplined Saturn continuing their journey together through your sixth house of wellness, routine, and service, the name of the game is sustainable daily routines all year long.
And sometimes establishing routines involves going inward and realizing what's holding you back. To that end, the twins note, you'll have some shadow work to do, too. The karmic South Node is in your sign all year, encouraging you to face your demons and break through limiting-beliefs.
But have no fear, Libra. "With structured Saturn’s help," the twins say, "you can dial down the stress and increase productivity by putting savvy systems in place," adding that you’ll be a stronger person for it when this South Node transit ends next January.
How Libra can make 2024 their healthiest year yet
As aforementioned, with the help of Saturn's stabilizing and diligent energy in your sixth house, your best bet for optimizing your health and self-care routines in 2024 is by taking small steps to build up your healthy habits, Libra.
Not only that, but the twins note that this transformation could impact your inner world as well, with Jupiter and Uranus in your eighth house of metamorphosis, rebirth, and introspection. Nothing says "glow up" like finally facing your shadow and, dare we say, embracing it.
Lastly, according to the twins, you'll want to be mindful not to blow your cash this year. You know what's stressful? Financial worries. Stress never did any favors for your health, and 2024 is no exception—but with Jupiter and Uranus shaking up your money mindset this year, being financially responsible is self care.
The takeaway
Libra is known to be a sign of harmony and beauty, and this year, they've got the wind at their sails to truly take care of themselves. Whether it's a new skincare staple, a budget that keeps financial stress at bay, or cleaning up your inner landscape, Libra, you're glowing up left and right—and inside and out—in 2024.
