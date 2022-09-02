3 Ways Milk Thistle’s Antioxidant Actions Help Protect The Liver From Toxins*
From cleaning chemicals and hair products to air pollution and heavy metals, we’re dealing with an unprecedented influx of environmental toxins on a daily basis.
As the primary detox organ, the liver has the critical job of filtering these unwanted compounds and preparing them for elimination, and making sure it’s functioning optimally is key to holistically supporting the body’s natural detox pathways.
When faced with so many chemicals, pollutants, and toxins, the liver can become taxed. Luckily, milk thistle can help protect, support, and even rejuvenate the liver, so it can filter and remove unwanted toxins with ease.*
How milk thistle supports liver health.
Thanks to a bioactive phytonutrients called silymarins, milk thistle delivers antioxidant properties that offer quite an array of health benefits—many of which directly support liver health and function.*
1. It promotes detoxification.
Milk thistle helps support the body’s natural detoxification pathways by promoting phase I liver detoxification.*
Specifically, the herb neutralizes free radicals that are produced as a natural byproduct when the liver breaks down unwanted compounds.*
According to a 2015 Antioxidants scientific review, milk thistle’s potent phytochemical silymarin also bolsters glutathione synthesis.* Known as the “master antioxidant” in our body, glutathione is a vitally important antioxidant that has a profound impact on detoxification efforts.*
2. It acts as a toxin-blocking agent.
According to a Phytocology Research review, silymarin also helps support the liver by inhibiting toxins from binding to liver cell membrane receptors.*
In addition to its toxin-blocking actions, milk thistle also helps regulate and buffer liver enzymes to support detox pathways.* (A win-win for the never-ending fight against modern toxins!)
3. It helps protect & restore liver cells.
Finally, milk thistle not only protects liver cells (e.g., by helping to block toxins and supporting overall detoxification), but also helps restore liver cells that have been affected by ongoing toxin exposure.*
The takeaway.
Whether it’s helping block unwanted compounds, supporting their elimination, or rejuvenating liver cells after an increased burden of toxins, milk thistle really is there for the liver during every step of the detoxification process.*
Finding a high-quality liver detox supplement that includes milk thistle (like mbg’s daily detox+) is a great way to increase antioxidant activity, bolster liver function, and support your body’s overall detoxification.*
