For as long as I can remember, I've had trouble falling asleep. I'd often lay awake for two or three hours just waiting for sleep to come. Come morning I'd be exhausted, slugging through each hour, counting down the minutes until I could get back into bed. But of course, once bedtime came around, I'd feel stressed about not being able to fall asleep, and the viscous cycle would continue. About five years ago, I decided that this cycle had gone on long enough and it was time to get some help from a sleep aid.