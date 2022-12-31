At first, I started taking a sleep aid featuring melatonin and valerian nightly. The melatonin definitely helped me fall asleep at night, though it also left some lingering grogginess upon waking. Getting out of bed was a challenge, and I just felt like I wasn't fully "there" in the mornings.

About two years ago, I added another sleep supplement to my routine: mbg's sleep support+. I'd heard that it could help you not only fall asleep faster but also stay asleep longer and reach those deep, restorative stages of sleep. Reviewers noted that the supplement helped them wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day—a feeling that my existing routine rarely delivered.

I immediately noticed that the combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® in sleep support+ helped me really stay asleep through the night.* Not only was I falling asleep even quicker than usual, but I was also waking up much more easily in the mornings.*

I took the two sleep aids together for a few years until I started reading more about the potential risks of taking melatonin nightly. I started to doubt if I should consume a hormone (several milligrams of it) so regularly—especially one that didn't have a ton of credible research behind it. So, earlier this year, I gradually weaned myself off melatonin and have only been taking sleep support+ ever since.

I'm happy to report that the hormone-free supplement has still been super-effective at helping me sleep better—and I have way less stress surrounding bedtime.*