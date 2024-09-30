Skip to Content
Integrative Health

New Study Shows Getting More Omega-3s Helps You Feel Less Angry & Irritated

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
September 30, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by jamie grill atlas / Stocksy
September 30, 2024

Aggressive behavior is a huge public health concern1 in the United States, and it can take shape in many forms. Yes, it can include physical acts but not always. Stressful commutes may summon feelings of hostility, sighing loudly at a coworker's suggestion is a sign of duration, and giving someone the silent treatment are all forms of aggression (as is bullying in schools). 

Addressing the underlying causes and improving access to therapies is key to helping people develop effective coping strategies for these feelings. And it turns out that nutrition may be an effective complementary therapy. 

Researchers of a newly published meta-analysis found that omega-3 supplements (aka fish oil) can reduce aggression2 in adults and kids alike. Here’s what you need to know. 

About the study

For this meta-analysis, researchers specially combed the scientific literature for randomized-controlled trials that provided omega-3 fatty acid supplements for and explicitly measured aggression. 

In total, 29 studies, including both children and adults, made the cut. 

Clearly, interest in this nutrient’s role in emotional regulation is nothing new, even though it hasn’t been broadcasted like the nutrient’s other benefits.

While omega-3 fats are most commonly associated with their role in heart health3 (and there are many cardiovascular perks to this fat), they also have vital functions in the brain. The omega-3 fats EPA and DHA (the ones mainly found in fatty fish and omega-3 supplements) each have specific roles in the brain.

  • DHA is a major structural component of brain cells and is involved in neuroprotection. 
  • EPA is more involved in mood regulation and influences important neurotransmitters4 like serotonin and dopamine. 
  • Research shows low omega-3 intake and status (measured via a blood test) is linked to inflammation5, an impaired stress response6, and a higher likelihood of depression4

And these anti-inflammatory, mood-regulating effects may also contribute to lower aggression. 

Omega-3s significantly reduce aggression

Results of this study clearly show that omega-3 fats benefit two forms of aggression across age and gender: reactive and proactive regression. 

  • There was a 27% reduction in reactive aggression: This refers to an impulsive, emotional, or hostile response in reaction to a perceived threat for provocation. 
  • There was a 27% reduction in proactive aggression: This refers to planned or deliberate acts of aggression to possibly gain power or dominance (like how a bully operates). 

The researchers note that these results are modest yet statistically significant and may have meaningful implications in everyday life. 

Nearly 90% of Americans7 aren’t getting the recommended amount of omega-3 fats every day, which is 500 milligrams. So there’s a lot of room for improvement. 

How to increase your omega-3 intake 

You can increase your omega-3 intake through both food and supplements. 

Salmon is one of the richest dietary sources of EPA and DHA, providing about 1,500-2,200 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA per serving. Other fatty fish like mackerel, sardines, herring, and anchovies are also excellent sources. 

In order to consistently reach a therapeutic dose of omega-3s, leaning on a high-quality supplement will be your best bet. A therapeutic dose typically ranges from 1,000 to 4,000 milligrams. Here's our detailed list of the best omega-3 supplements for both adults and kids.

The takeaway 

Taking an omega-3 supplement and eating more fish are two easy ways to support your mood. Increasing your omega-3 intake won’t eliminate feelings of aggression or magically balance your mood. But research shows that it can have a meaningful impact—and likely an even greater impact when used alongside other therapies.  

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

