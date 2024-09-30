Advertisement
New Study Shows Getting More Omega-3s Helps You Feel Less Angry & Irritated
Aggressive behavior is a huge public health concern1 in the United States, and it can take shape in many forms. Yes, it can include physical acts but not always. Stressful commutes may summon feelings of hostility, sighing loudly at a coworker's suggestion is a sign of duration, and giving someone the silent treatment are all forms of aggression (as is bullying in schools).
Addressing the underlying causes and improving access to therapies is key to helping people develop effective coping strategies for these feelings. And it turns out that nutrition may be an effective complementary therapy.
Researchers of a newly published meta-analysis found that omega-3 supplements (aka fish oil) can reduce aggression2 in adults and kids alike. Here’s what you need to know.
About the study
For this meta-analysis, researchers specially combed the scientific literature for randomized-controlled trials that provided omega-3 fatty acid supplements for and explicitly measured aggression.
In total, 29 studies, including both children and adults, made the cut.
Clearly, interest in this nutrient’s role in emotional regulation is nothing new, even though it hasn’t been broadcasted like the nutrient’s other benefits.
While omega-3 fats are most commonly associated with their role in heart health3 (and there are many cardiovascular perks to this fat), they also have vital functions in the brain. The omega-3 fats EPA and DHA (the ones mainly found in fatty fish and omega-3 supplements) each have specific roles in the brain.
- DHA is a major structural component of brain cells and is involved in neuroprotection.
- EPA is more involved in mood regulation and influences important neurotransmitters4 like serotonin and dopamine.
- Research shows low omega-3 intake and status (measured via a blood test) is linked to inflammation5, an impaired stress response6, and a higher likelihood of depression4.
And these anti-inflammatory, mood-regulating effects may also contribute to lower aggression.
Omega-3s significantly reduce aggression
Results of this study clearly show that omega-3 fats benefit two forms of aggression across age and gender: reactive and proactive regression.
- There was a 27% reduction in reactive aggression: This refers to an impulsive, emotional, or hostile response in reaction to a perceived threat for provocation.
- There was a 27% reduction in proactive aggression: This refers to planned or deliberate acts of aggression to possibly gain power or dominance (like how a bully operates).
The researchers note that these results are modest yet statistically significant and may have meaningful implications in everyday life.
Nearly 90% of Americans7 aren’t getting the recommended amount of omega-3 fats every day, which is 500 milligrams. So there’s a lot of room for improvement.
How to increase your omega-3 intake
You can increase your omega-3 intake through both food and supplements.
Salmon is one of the richest dietary sources of EPA and DHA, providing about 1,500-2,200 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA per serving. Other fatty fish like mackerel, sardines, herring, and anchovies are also excellent sources.
In order to consistently reach a therapeutic dose of omega-3s, leaning on a high-quality supplement will be your best bet. A therapeutic dose typically ranges from 1,000 to 4,000 milligrams. Here's our detailed list of the best omega-3 supplements for both adults and kids.
The takeaway
Taking an omega-3 supplement and eating more fish are two easy ways to support your mood. Increasing your omega-3 intake won’t eliminate feelings of aggression or magically balance your mood. But research shows that it can have a meaningful impact—and likely an even greater impact when used alongside other therapies.
7 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK448073/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1359178924000466?fr=RR-2&ref=pdf_download&rr=8876a9a31fd872aa
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34505026/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6683166/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6269634/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8510994/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28956299/#:~:text=Data%20are%20reported%20for%2024%2C621,largest%20dietary%20contributor%20(71.2%25).
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.