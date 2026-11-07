What Supplements Are Best For Perimenopause? Here’s The Protocol Your Need
Perimenopause is about much more than hot flashes and irregular periods. The hormonal changes that happen during this transition can have a ripple effect throughout the body, influencing muscle mass, sleep quality, cardiovascular health, and even cognitive function.
It's also a time when some of your wellness priorities may need to evolve. Supporting muscle maintenance, getting restorative sleep, and prioritizing heart health become increasingly important as you move through your 40s and beyond.
To help address these changing needs, mindbodygreen created the peri/menopause support bundle, featuring four targeted formulas designed to support different aspects of women's health. Here's what to know about each one.
Creatine to help you build muscle & strength*
Muscle health is important no matter your age. But it’s something that requires more thought and effort after 40. Why? Adults can lose approximately 3% to 8% of their muscle mass each decade after 30. For postmenopausal women, that rate speeds up even more.
While strength training (ideally at least two times a week, if not more) is crucial, taking a creatine supplement can help your muscles get even more out of those workouts.
A comprehensive review of creatine supplementation and women's health1 states that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage—particularly for enhancing strength, building muscle, and even losing fat.* Overall, these positive changes in body composition support long-term metabolic health (like blood sugar balance and weight management).
How to take it: mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ combines 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of taurine (an amino acid involved in cellular hydration and energy metabolism) in a convenient stick pack. Just mix with water and sip any time of day (many people like taking it in the morning or early afternoon, as creatine may also support mental energy.*
Omega-3s to support heart & brain health*
Estrogen plays several important roles in cardiovascular function, including helping maintain healthy blood vessel function and influencing cholesterol metabolism. As estrogen levels fluctuate during perimenopause and decline after menopause, women may experience changes in cholesterol levels, triglycerides, and blood pressure. These shifts make it especially important to prioritize heart-healthy habits, including omega-3 fats like EPA and DHA.
These fats support normal cardiovascular function and healthy inflammatory responses. DHA is also an important structural component of brain cells, making omega-3s valuable for cognitive health.*
Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel, and herring are some of the richest dietary sources of EPA and DHA. The American Heart Association recommends eating two servings of fish per week2, which is a great starting point for overall health. However, consistently reaching higher daily intakes of these specific fatty acids can be challenging through diet alone.
Why supplement: omega-3 potency+ delivers concentrated EPA and DHA (1,500 milligrams) to help support cardiovascular and cognitive health.* This fish oil comes from 100% sustainably sourced, wild-caught, cold-water fish from the South Pacific.
Magnesium for deeper sleep & recovery*
Sleep disturbances are incredibly common during this phase of life. Research estimates that anywhere from 16% to 47% of women experience sleep struggles during perimenopause, with prevalence increasing to 35% to 60% during menopause.
Hormonal fluctuations can contribute to night sweats, frequent awakenings, and difficulty falling or staying asleep. And when you're consistently missing out on quality rest, it can affect everything from your mood to your energy levels.
And that’s where magnesium can help. It plays a role in nervous system regulation and interacts with gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter involved in relaxation and sleep regulation. Some research also suggests magnesium supplementation may help improve subjective sleep quality.*
As many people don’t get enough magnesium through diet alone, adding a supplement to your routine can be quite helpful.
Why supplement: magnesium+ rest & recovery combines 230 milligrams of highly absorbable magnesium with 100% tart cherry powder (which also supports sleep). Just mix this berry-flavored powder with water and enjoy an hour or two before bed to help you wind down.*
A multivitamin for foundational nutrient support*
Multivitamins are the most commonly taken supplement3 for a reason. They provide an array of vitamins, minerals, and even some plant antioxidants that support your daily nutritional needs. For example, multis that provide a complete B complex support cellular energy.* Some multis provide 100% or more of the daily value for vitamin D (if your vitamin D is low, that can impact mood, sleep, and even blood sugar).
Why supplement: ultimate multivitamin+ combines a complete B-complex with vitamin D and longevity-focused ingredients, including glutathione and resveratrol to combat oxidative stress that accumulates with age. It's designed to provide foundational nutritional support in one convenient daily formula.*
The takeaway
mindbodygreen's peri/menopause support bundle brings together four targeted formulas to support muscle health, restorative sleep, cardiovascular function, and foundational nutrition.*
And the support goes beyond supplementation. The bundle also includes access to the peri/menopause+ course, featuring seven on-demand modules (approximately five hours of content) led by OB-GYNs Jaime Seeman, M.D., and Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG, orthopedic surgeon Vonda Wright, M.D., and other women's health experts.
This course is structured to help you better understand what's happening in your body and feel more confident navigating this next chapter. Ready to get started? Learn more about the bundle here.