Stop Calling It "Just Aging" — Changes In Your 40s Are Hormonal Until Proven Otherwise
You know the moment. You wake up one day and say Where did this weight come from? Why am I feeling so enraged lately? My body aches, and I have no motivation to exercise; I am exhausted because I am waking up at 3 am for no reason.
And when you bring it up to a friend, a doctor, or your mom, the answer is almost always the same three words: that's just aging.
It's not. Or at least, it's not only that. And dismissing it instead of seeing it as a hormonal transition with an actual name does women in their 40s a disservice. Here's what is actually happening.
"Just aging" is a diagnosis of convenience
"Just aging" is comforting in a strange way; it takes the pressure off. Nothing is wrong, and you are not doing anything wrong. But it's also a dead end. It doesn't explain why your 30s self could eat carelessly and still fit into your favorite jeans while your 40s self can't. It doesn't explain why sleep, mood, and body composition all seem to shift in the same few-year window.
What's actually happening for most women in their late 30s through late 40s has a name: perimenopause, the hormonal transition that precedes menopause1, typically lasting four to ten years but sometimes beginning in the late 30s. Measurable changes in reproductive and metabolic hormones drive it, triggering a cascade of other hormones that start to change as well. Let’s dive into what is actually happening.
What's actually shifting under the hood
Progesterone and estradiol don't decline smoothly; they are erratic.
Cortisol, sometimes called the stress hormone, also climbs during this time. This matters: a single hormone panel drawn on one day can look completely normal and still miss a genuine hormonal transition in progress. If you have ever been told your labs are normal but you know you are in perimenopause, then this is the reason.
Fat redistributes to the abdomen as estrogen becomes unstable.
The Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN2), a long-running, multi-site longitudinal cohort of over 3,000 midlife women, found that around two years before the final menstrual period, the rate of fat gain roughly doubles while lean mass simultaneously starts declining, with both trajectories continuing until about two years after the final period before leveling off.
Total body weight climbs at a fairly constant rate across this window—it's body composition, not the number on the scale, that changes sharply during the transition. A separate analysis3 of SWAN and related cohort data found that visceral (abdominal) fat can increase roughly 8% per year in the two years leading up to the final period, versus about 5–6% per year afterward.
In other words, before perimenopause you put weight on your thighs and hips, and then, because of hormone changes, you not only gain more visceral fat but also subcutaneous fat around the mid-abdomen. This is why the exercise and diet tricks that worked in your 30’s do not work in your 40’s. You are gaining weight faster than your metabolism can keep up, and it's happening in a different area.
Muscle loss is accelerating.
Even without any hormonal shift at all, sarcopenia, the technical term for age-related muscle loss, is well documented to start around age 35 and progress at roughly 1 to 2% a year, speeding up further after 60. Since muscle burns more calories at rest than fat does, that steady muscle loss quietly drags your metabolism down, and it's happening on top of whatever your hormones are doing, not instead of it.
Thyroid function gets caught in the crossfire.
A prospective clinical study4 of perimenopausal and postmenopausal women (ages 40–80) found a sharp increase in thyroid abnormalities starting at age 40, with 23.8% of women in the 40–50 age bracket meeting criteria for subclinical hypothyroidism. Estrogen supports healthy thyroid function, so as estrogen becomes unstable, thyroid function can be compromised. This leads to fatigue, weight gain, and brain fog. People often attribute this to "getting older" because standard TSH screening can still fall within a broad "normal" reference range. If you suspect a thyroid issue, get a full thyroid panel that includes TSH, Free T4, and Free T3.
Testosterone's story is more nuanced.
A large-scale 2025 cross-sectional study5 of 1,104 Australian women (the Australian Women's Midlife Years study) found that testosterone concentrations decline gradually from around age 40 through the late 50s and do not show a distinct drop tied specifically to the menopause transition itself. In other words: testosterone decline is real, but it tracks with age broadly, not with menopause as a discrete trigger the way estrogen does.
But this also means that a woman in her 30’s could have low testosterone, and it is almost never checked. It's still worth measuring if you have symptoms like persistent fatigue or low libido, but it shouldn't be framed as "the third hormone menopause takes from you"; the data doesn’t support that framing.
Cortisol compounds all of it.
A now-classic Yale study6 found that lean, non-overweight women with a tendency toward central (abdominal) fat storage showed exaggerated cortisol reactivity to stress compared to women who stored fat peripherally, meaning stress hormone response, not just body weight, predicts where fat accumulates. Given that perimenopause tends to coincide with a life stage stacked with stressors (careers, caregiving, family transitions), and that the Swiss cohort data show cortisol trending upward as reproductive hormones destabilize, the two systems appear to load onto each other rather than operate independently.
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Why perimenopause gets dismissed
First, hormone levels genuinely fluctuate during this transition, so a single snapshot blood test can miss the pattern entirely. The Swiss Perimenopause Study's whole rationale for repeated sampling was that one-off measurements don't capture what's actually happening. In fact, if you have hormones tested, you need to have them tested at a specific time of the month. But you do not need hormone testing to confirm perimenopause. Perimenopause is a clinical diagnosis that's made when women start experiencing changes in their menstrual cycle accompanied by common perimenopause symptoms. The most common being hard to get to sleep and staying asleep, mood issues like anxiety and depression, weight gain, and brain fog.
Second, there's no clear "before and after" moment like the final menstrual period. Women often notice small changes and attribute them to stress or overwork. Then they talk to their doctor, who may also not be educated in perimenopause and has only 7 minutes, and therefore the patient is sent with a referral to psychiatry, for example. You may go on for years before you are diagnosed with perimenopause.
Lastly, the education on how to treat perimenopause is lacking. We have the science, but the clinical guidelines are still behind. So women often get left to wait until menopause.
What if it is not perimenopause?
Not every symptom is perimenopause. Other conditions can overlap with these symptoms, so it is important to do a full workup.
- A complete thyroid panel (not just TSH)
- Reproductive hormones tested on cycle days 20-24 give a far more complete picture than one test on one day
- Vitamin D
- Iron & ferritin panel
- Discuss hormone therapy as a legitimate option, not a relic. The North American Menopause Society's 2022 position7 statement states that hormone therapy remains the most effective treatment for vasomotor symptoms and genitourinary syndrome of menopause, and has been shown to prevent bone loss and fracture; for most healthy, symptomatic women under 60 or within 10 years of menopause onset. It's not appropriate for everyone, and risk should be individualized, but it deserves a real conversation rather than a reflexive no.
- If weight or body composition is a concern, ask about resistance training and protein targets specifically and not just "eat less, move more." This is one of the few levers you can pull immediately regardless of what your labs show, so it's worth walking out with something concrete.
The takeaway
Hormones fluctuate rather than simply decline. Fat gain accelerates, and muscle loss happens during this exact transition, with a separate age-related muscle clock ticking underneath it. You could also develop other conditions, so it is important to get evaluated.
You don't have to accept feeling worse as the default setting of getting older. You do have to be willing to ask more specific questions, and find a provider willing to answer them with real data, not a shrug.