First, hormone levels genuinely fluctuate during this transition, so a single snapshot blood test can miss the pattern entirely. The Swiss Perimenopause Study's whole rationale for repeated sampling was that one-off measurements don't capture what's actually happening. In fact, if you have hormones tested, you need to have them tested at a specific time of the month. But you do not need hormone testing to confirm perimenopause. Perimenopause is a clinical diagnosis that's made when women start experiencing changes in their menstrual cycle accompanied by common perimenopause symptoms. The most common being hard to get to sleep and staying asleep, mood issues like anxiety and depression, weight gain, and brain fog.