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Want To Support Blood Sugar & Brain Health? This Antioxidant Can Help
Antioxidants play such a crucial role in longevity. These compounds help neutralize free radicals, which can damage cells when they accumulate. One antioxidant that is particularly important for healthy aging is resveratrol.
While you may have heard that red wine is a good source of resveratrol, alcohol is not the best way to reap the benefits of this antioxidant. Instead, it’s better to lean on a high-quality supplement. And yes, the right supplement in the right dose can support your health goals.
Here’s how.
Resveratrol helps balance blood sugar
Healthy blood sugar regulation is an important part of long-term metabolic health. Resveratrol may help support this process by influencing several pathways involved in glucose metabolism.
A 2026 review published1 in Frontiers in Nutrition explored resveratrol's potential metabolic effects, highlighting several promising findings:
- Healthy blood sugar regulation: Some studies found improvements in glycemic control, particularly in people with type 2 diabetes.
- Oxidative stress and inflammation: Resveratrol may help counter these processes, which are associated with metabolic dysfunction.
- Pancreatic beta-cell function: Preliminary research suggests resveratrol may help protect the cells responsible for producing insulin.
- Cellular energy metabolism: Resveratrol appears to influence SIRT1 and AMPK signaling pathways, which play important roles in energy metabolism and glucose regulation.
Much of the evidence comes from research involving people with type 2 diabetes, so more studies are needed to understand how these findings apply to the general population.
It supports cognition & memory
Resveratrol's antioxidant properties and potential effects on blood flow have made it a subject of interest in brain-health research. Clinical trials have explored its effects on cognitive performance, with some promising results.
Resveratrol supplements have been studied for their potential to support several aspects of brain health, including memory, mood, and cognitive function2.*
- In a 2020 clinical trial, women ages 45 to 85 who took resveratrol daily for a year experienced significant improvements in overall cognitive performance3.*
- A separate two-year study in postmenopausal women4 found that resveratrol supplementation improved cognitive performance and blood flow to the brain.
- A systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials also found that resveratrol supplementation improved certain measures of cognitive function.
Researchers are still determining which populations may benefit most and what doses are appropriate. These findings are encouraging, but they don't establish that resveratrol prevents cognitive decline.
It may even help slow cell aging
Resveratrol’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties also support cardiovascular health and the maintenance of healthy cellular function.
Researchers have explored5 resveratrol's effects on cellular senescence, a process in which cells stop dividing but remain metabolically active. The accumulation of senescent cells is associated with aging and age-related changes in tissue function.
Researchers highlighted several mechanisms that may help explain resveratrol's potential effects:
- Oxidative stress: Resveratrol's antioxidant activity may help protect cells from damage caused by excess free radicals.
- Inflammation: Its anti-inflammatory properties may help regulate processes associated with age-related cellular changes.
- Mitochondrial function: Resveratrol may influence mitochondrial activity, which is important for cellular energy production.
- Cardiovascular health: Research has investigated its potential effects on blood vessel function and other processes relevant to heart health.
Much of the evidence on resveratrol and cellular aging comes from laboratory and animal studies. We don't yet have sufficient clinical evidence to conclude that it slows human aging or extends lifespan.
RELATED READ: The 7 Best Brain Health Supplements, According To An RD
How to supplement with resveratrol
If you're interested in resveratrol's potential benefits, a supplement offers a concentrated source without relying on food or red wine alone.
A few things to consider when choosing one:
- Ingredient quality: Look for a reputable manufacturer that provides clear information about the ingredient and its quality.
- Dose and bioavailability: Resveratrol is metabolized relatively quickly, so its formulation and absorption are important considerations.
- Complementary ingredients: Some formulas pair resveratrol with other nutrients that have been studied for brain health.
For example, citicoline has been studied for its potential to support memory and cognitive function, while kanna is a botanical ingredient researched for its effects on mood and stress response.
This supplement combines those two ingredients with resveratrol. The result is a brain health supplement that supports mental clarity and attention in the moment as well as long-term cognition.
The takeaway
If you’re looking for a research-backed way to support healthy aging, resveratrol should be on your radar. It can positively impact cognition, metabolic function, and cellular health. And while you can get some resveratrol through foods like red grapes, berries, and peanuts, a resveratrol supplement is the most efficient way to reap the research-backed benefits.