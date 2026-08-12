7 Best Brain Health Supplements Of 2026, Per An RD
Brain health supplements are gaining popularity as people look to protect their memory from aging, enhance mental energy (to excel at work), and balance mood (as so many hormones that influence how we feel are located in the brain).
Figuring out which brain health supplement to take can feel overwhelming. There are so many ingredients that claim to be nootropics (a broad term that encompasses any ingredient that may have a positive impact on the brain). And some of these products work, while others hold gimmicky false promises, ineffective ingredients, and insufficient doses.
As a registered dietitian, I tracked down the best options out there—ranging from what to take for a day of focus-boost to what supports long-term cognition and memory.
- Best overall: mindbodygreen creatine brain+
- Best for athletes: Momentous Brain Drive
- Best with caffeine: Thesis Clarity
- Best for memory: mindbodygreen brain guard+
- Best for blood flow: humann® memory + focus
- Best for focus: ONNIT Alpha Brain®
- Best nootropic complex: Qualia Mind
creatine brain+ by mindbodygreen
- Dose
- 1 stickpack daily
- Key ingredients
- Creatine monohydrate, citicoline
- Third party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, GMO-free, major food allergen-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Clinically researched Cognizin® citicoline for memory & long-term brain health*
5 grams of creatine to fuel mental energy*
Convenient stick packs with flavored & unflavored options
Cons
Only 2 ingredients
mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ is the overall winner as it combines 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 500 milligrams of clinically-studied Cognizin ® citicoline. This specific form of citicoline has been clinically shown to further promote long-term brain health while improving processing speed, attention span, and memory performance.*
What makes it unique:
- Rather than choosing between an energy-focused ingredient and a traditional nootropic, this formula combines both. Creatine supports the brain's energy demands, while citicoline provides building blocks involved in brain cell membranes and neurotransmitter production.*
- Many other supplements that provide citicoline do so at a lower dose (250 milligrams or less). creatine brain+ provides the full potency, research-backed dose fo 500 milligrams of each serving.*
- Creatine also helps you build muscle and strength from your exercise routine. As low muscle mass has been linked to worse brain health with aging, protecting your muscles is an indirect (but effective) way to also support long-term cognition.*
Brain Drive by Momentous
- Dose
- 2 capsules
- Key ingredients
- Acetyl L-Carnitine, Tyrosine, Bacopa Monnieri
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Gluten-free, GMO-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Features science-backed ingredients like bacopa
NSF Certified for Sport®
Caffeine-free for steady focus
Cons
Some ingredients provided at doses that may be lower than those used in clinical research
Momentous Brain Drive is a caffeine-free nootropic supplement formulated to support focus, mental clarity, and cognitive performance.*
What makes it unique:
- The formula combines several ingredients studied for their potential role in cognition, including citicoline, bacopa, L-tyrosine, and acetyl-L-carnitine, along with B vitamins.
Downsides:
- While the combination may support focus and mental performance, the formula is geared more toward day-to-day cognitive performance than comprehensive, long-term brain health.
Clarity by Thesis
- Dose
- 2 capsules
- Key ingredients
- Citicoline, Panax ginseng, Lion’s Mane, 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone, Vitamin B6
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Good for focus & brain fog*
Includes lion’s mane extract and panax ginseng
100 milligrams of caffeine for mental energy*
Cons
Pricy for a one-time purchase
Each two-capsule serving provides key ingredients intended to support focus, learning, and neuroplasticity.
What makes it unique:
- The formula puts an unusual emphasis on neuroplasticity (the brain’s ability to adapt and form new connections) rather than positioning itself solely as a quick focus booster.
- Ingredients such as lion’s mane and 7,8-dihydroxyflavone are included specifically for their potential role in pathways involved in neuroplasticity, while CDP choline and B6 support neurotransmitter synthesis.
- Caffeine is a well-researched ingredient for alertness and focus, but it doesn’t mesh well with everyone. There is also a non-caffeine option for those who prefer it.
Downsides
- Clarity is one of the more expensive options in this category, with a high one-time-purchase price tag of over $120.
brain guard+ by mindbodygreen
- Dose
- 2 capsules
- Key ingredients
- Citicoline, Kanna, Resveratrol
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, GMO-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Uses three branded ingredients with clinical research behind them: Cognizin® citicoline, Zembrin® kanna, and Veri-te™ trans-resveratrol
Targets memory, processing speed, cognitive flexibility, and mental clarity
Cons
Best taken consistently to see
Looking to support mental clarity today and long-term brain health? mindbodygreen’s brain guard+ has you covered.
What makes it unique:
- brain guard+ takes a more targeted approach to cognitive health with three branded ingredients that have been clinically studied individually.
- Citicoline is the formula's primary cognitive ingredient, while kanna brings a less common angle to the formula by supporting stress resilience and cognitive flexibility; resveratrol rounds it out with a focus on brain blood flow and healthy aging.*
- Reviewers love it for lifting brain fog.*
Downsides:
- Not the best choice if you want a stimulant-based focus boost
Memory + Focus by humann
- Dose
- 1 chew daily
- Key ingredients
- Beet juice powder, Resveratrol, Coffee Fruit Extract
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, non-GMO, decaffeinated
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Clinically researched resveratrol with coffee fruit extract
Supports healthy blood flow to the brain*
A blueberry pomegranate-flavored chewable
Cons
Contains 2 grams of added sugar
If you’re fatigued from taking capsules, this chewable is a nice alternative. This formula leans on resveratrol and decaffeinated coffee fruit extract to help support brain blood flow and healthy levels of BDNF.*
What makes it unique:
- This formula is most primed to support blood flow, and healthy blood flow is crucial for brain health.
- The coffee fruit extract is also decaffeinated, so the product provides only a trace 2 milligram of naturally occurring caffeine per serving.
Downsides:
- As with many chews or gummies, there is some added sugar (2 grams) in each serving.
Alpha BRAIN® by ONNIT
- Dose
- 2 capsules
- Key ingredients
- Huperzine A, Alpha-GPC, L-tyrosine, L-theanine, Bacopa
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Caffeine-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Includes cognition-supporting ingredients like Huperzine A, Alpha CPC, and L-theanine
Helps create that “in-the-zone” feeling*
Supports quicker processing*
Cons
Includes three proprietary blends
Ingredients may not be provided in clinically studied doses
Onnit Alpha BRAIN is a stimulant-free nootropic supplement formulated to support memory, focus, mental clarity, and information processing speed.* Its proprietary blend includes ingredients such as alpha-GPC, L-tyrosine, L-theanine, oat straw extract, and bacopa, with a recommended serving of two capsules daily.
What makes it unique:
- This is a choline-focused formula with alpha-GPC, a source of choline used to support acetylcholine production, a neurotransmitter involved in learning and memory.*
- It includes multiple botanical extracts (like bacopa and oat straw).
- It’s been clinically studied to support recent verbal memory1.*
Downsides:
- Proprietary blends hide dosing information of individual ingredients. Some ingredients in the formula may be below the therapeutic threshold.
Mind by Qualia
- Dose
- 6 capsules
- Key ingredients
- Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCl, L-theanine, Lion’s mane, Ginkgo Biloba extract, Caffeine, Saffron
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
20+ ingredients for whole-brain support*
Includes research-backed nootropics like citicoline, lion's mane, and rhodiola*
Supports memory, focus, mood, and mental energy*
Cons
6 capsules per serving
Most costly option ($159 for a one-time purchase)
Qualia Mind is a comprehensive nootropic supplement designed to support focus, memory, mental energy, mood, and overall cognitive performance. The current Qualia Mind 2.0 formula combines vitamins and minerals with nootropics, adaptogens, amino acids, antioxidants, and botanical extracts.
What makes it unique:
- Qualia Mind covers considerably more cognitive-support compounds than most brain health formulas.
- Rather than targeting a single cognitive function, the formula is designed to address several aspects of mental performance.
- Unlike many dedicated nootropic formulas, Qualia Mind also supplies vitamins D, C, and several B vitamins, plus magnesium.
Downsides:
- Six capsules a day is a lot and can be fatiguing for many people.
- Many ingredients are included in modest (and potentially not effective) doses.
- At $139 for subsequent subscription shipments (with 20 servings per container), it is also the most expensive option on this list.
How do supplements support brain health?
Supplements can support brain health in numerous ways. They can influence processes such as neurotransmitter production, cellular energy, blood flow, stress response, and neuroplasticity. For example, some ingredients provide building blocks for neurotransmitters involved in focus and memory, while others support the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the brain or help protect cells from oxidative stress.
Depending on the ingredients and formula, brain health supplements may help support:
- Memory: The ability to learn, retain, and recall information
- Focus and attention: Staying mentally engaged and processing information efficiently
- Mental clarity: Supporting clear thinking and reducing feelings of brain fog
- Mental energy: Fueling the cellular processes that fuel the brain
- Mood and stress resilience: Influencing pathways involved in mood and the body's response to stress
- Brain blood flow: Supporting healthy circulation and the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to brain tissue
- Healthy cognitive aging: Supporting cellular, vascular, and metabolic processes that help maintain brain function over time
What ingredients should you look for in a brain health supplement?
These are some of the ingredients with research supporting specific aspects of cognitive and brain health:
- Citicoline: Citicoline is a naturally occurring compound involved in the production of phospholipids and acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter important for learning and memory. Supplemental citicoline has been studied for its potential to support memory, attention, and overall cognitive function.
- Creatine: Best known for supporting muscle energy, creatine also plays an important role in the brain, where it helps regenerate ATP, the body's primary cellular energy source. Research suggests creatine supplementation may support certain aspects of memory and cognitive performance2, particularly during periods of sleep deprivation, stress, or in people with lower dietary creatine intake.*
- L-tyrosine: This amino acid is a precursor to neurotransmitters including dopamine and norepinephrine. Research suggests tyrosine may be particularly helpful for maintaining cognitive performance3 during periods of acute stress, fatigue, or demanding tasks.
- Resveratrol: This antioxidant compound has attracted attention for its potential role in healthy aging. Research suggests resveratrol may support healthy blood flow4 to the brain, while also influencing pathways involved in cellular health⁵
- Bacopa monnieri: Traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine, bacopa is one of the better-studied botanical nootropics. Human research suggests that consistent supplementation may support certain aspects of memory, particularly memory recall and retention.
- Huperzine A: Derived from the Chinese club moss Huperzia serrata, huperzine A inhibits the enzyme acetylcholinesterase, which breaks down acetylcholine. By slowing that breakdown, it may influence pathways involved in memory and learning.
- B vitamins: The eight B vitamins (including B6, folate, and B12) play essential roles in energy metabolism, nervous system function, and neurotransmitter production. Adequate B-vitamin status is important for normal brain function.
- Kanna: Kanna (Sceletium tortuosum) is a South African botanical traditionally used for its mood-related effects. Modern research has focused on its effects on serotonin signaling, with some evidence suggesting it may support relaxation, mood, and stress resilience.
- Ginkgo biloba: This botanical has been studied for its effects on circulation and cognitive function. Ginkgo's antioxidant and vascular properties may help support healthy blood flow to the brain5, although research on its cognitive benefits has produced mixed results.
- Lion's mane: This mushroom contains compounds called hericenones and erinacines that have been studied for their potential effects on nerve growth and neuroplasticity. Early human research suggests lion's mane may support aspects of cognition and mood6, but more research is needed to understand its long-term effects.*
- Caffeine: Caffeine is one of the most well-established compounds for supporting alertness and attention7. It works primarily by blocking adenosine receptors in the brain, helping reduce feelings of fatigue and increasing wakefulness. Its effects are generally acute, so it's better thought of as a cognitive performance8 aid than a long-term brain-health supplement.*
What to look for in a brain health supplement
When choosing a brain health supplement, prioritize this criteria.
- Science-backed ingredients: Look for formulas containing ingredients with human research supporting specific cognitive or brain-health outcomes (like the ones listed here).
- Efficacious dosing and form: Even a well-studied ingredient may not provide meaningful benefits if the dose or form differs substantially from what's been studied. Look for products that provide relevant ingredients in evidence-informed amounts and forms.
- Formula quality: Choose brands that are transparent about their ingredients and manufacturing practices, including third-party testing, when available. We also considered the use of unnecessary fillers and other ingredients.
- A clear purpose: One supplement can’t address every aspect of brain health. Look for products with a distinct rationale behind their formulas (whether that's memory, focus, mental energy, stress resilience, or healthy brain aging) so readers can choose based on their individual needs rather than simply buying the longest ingredient list.
The takeaway
The best brain health supplements pair well-studied ingredients with thoughtful doses and a clear purpose (i.e., supporting memory, focus, mental energy, mood, or healthy cognitive aging).
But ultimately, supplements are just one part of the cognitive health equation. Prioritizing sleep, regular movement, a nutrient-dense diet, stress management, and meaningful connection are all vital for healthy brain aging.
8 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26876224/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33578876/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26424423/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35187615/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41641880/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38004235/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12204388/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40597402/