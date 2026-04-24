Resveratrol May Help Support Healthy Blood Sugar, Study Shows
Improving blood sugar levels is one of the most common health goals, that has rebounding effects in the body (it prevents serious damage to organs, reduces risks of stroke and heart attack, aids in weight management, and improves energy levels). Diet and exercise are the foundational support for making these improvements, but researchers are constantly looking for natural compounds that might help. One such compound is resveratrol.
A new systematic review1 published in Frontiers in Nutrition pulled together evidence on this polyphenol's potential metabolic benefits. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
This study synthesized findings from both preclinical (animal) and clinical (human) research to get a fuller picture of resveratrol's potential role in metabolic health, particularly as it relates to diabetes development and progression.
Now, what is resveratrol again? It's a naturally occurring polyphenol found in foods like grapes, berries, peanuts, and red wine. It's been studied for years for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. And it shows the most promise for brain health and blood sugar.
Resveratrol was linked to better blood sugar markers
Across the studies reviewed, resveratrol was associated with several promising metabolic effects:
- Improved glycemic control: Some studies showed improvements in blood sugar regulation.
- Reduced inflammation and oxidative stress: Both of these are key drivers of metabolic dysfunction, and resveratrol appeared to have a protective effect.
- Protection of pancreatic β-cell function: These are the cells responsible for producing insulin. Keeping them healthy is critical for blood sugar regulation.
The review also highlighted the mechanisms behind these effects. Resveratrol appears to work through SIRT1 and AMPK signaling pathways—two cellular pathways that play important roles in energy metabolism and glucose regulation.
Most of the evidence came from research on type 2 diabetes, where blood sugar management is a central concern.
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What this means for you
This review adds to a growing body of research suggesting resveratrol may offer metabolic benefits—but it's not a magic bullet.
There are a few important caveats (as always). Lots of the research on resveratrol has been preclinical. This makes sense, and still adds value, as it helps decipher the mechanism behind how resveratrol works in the body. Human trials have been smaller and more variable in their results. The review authors also noted that more direct research is needed on resveratrol's effects on pancreatic diseases specifically.
How to get more resveratrol
If you're curious about incorporating more resveratrol into your diet, you can get some of this antioxidant from food. Here are options that don't include red wine:
- Red grapes (especially the skins)
- Berries (blueberries, cranberries, mulberries)
- Peanuts and pistachios
- Dark chocolate (in moderation)
You can also find resveratrol in supplements. Our favorite multivitamin actually has resveratrol (as well as other plant antioxidants) and this is the best way to get resveratrol for brain health.
The takeaway
Research on resveratrol and its role on blood sugar (and metabolic health in general) is promising. For now, focusing on resveratrol-rich foods is a simple, low-risk way to potentially reap some benefits.