Following A Mediterranean Died May Reduce Heart Disease Risk For People With Diabetes
More than 37 million Americans are living with type 2 diabetes, and heart disease continues to be a major threat to long-term health in this group. That makes everyday dietary choices especially consequential.
A new systematic review and meta-analysis1 adds to growing evidence that Mediterranean-style eating may help reduce that risk. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers synthesized data from 57 prospective observational studies to examine how different dietary patterns affect cardiovascular disease risk in people with type 2 diabetes.
The analysis focused on a range of eating patterns, including the Mediterranean diet, the EAT-Lancet diet, country-specific dietary guidelines, and various plant-based approaches.
The Mediterranean diet was linked to lower CVD risk
The Mediterranean diet showed moderate-certainty evidence of an association with lower cardiovascular disease risk.
Specifically, each 1-point increase in Mediterranean diet adherence score was associated with about a 5% lower cardiovascular risk
Other dies that emphasize whole foods, fruits, and vegetables (like the EAT-Lancet diet and country-specific dietary guidelines) were associated with lower CVD incidence as well.
However, higher adherence to unhealthy plant-based diets (think refined grains, sugary drinks, and processed foods that happen to be plant-based) and inflammatory dietary patterns were positively associated with CVD risk.
What the Mediterranean diet looks like
The Mediterranean-style pattern has been widely studied for its heart-health benefits, and this research adds further support for its value, especially for people managing high blood sugar.
- Vegetables and fruits: Aim for at least 5 servings of vegetables and 2–3 servings of fruit daily. These provide fiber, potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants like vitamin C and polyphenols — all of which support heart health.
- Legumes: Include beans, lentils, and chickpeas several times per week (at least 3 servings). They're rich in fiber (and some protein), and folate.
- Whole grains: Choose whole grains like farro, quinoa, oats, and whole wheat over refined grains for most meals. They provide B vitamins, fiber, and minerals like magnesium and selenium.
- Olive oil: Use extra-virgin olive oil as your primary fat source (about 2–4 tablespoons daily). It's high in monounsaturated fats and polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory properties.
- Fish and seafood: Aim for 2–3 servings per week, especially fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel. These are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), which support cardiovascular function. Omega-3 supplements (like these) can help ensure you're getting a therapeutic dose of these healthy fats on a daily basis.
- Nuts and seeds: A small handful (about 1 ounce) daily provides healthy fats, vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber.
- Moderate poultry, eggs, and dairy: Include these in moderation. Greek yogurt and cheese offer protein and calcium, while eggs provide choline and B vitamins.
- Limited processed meat: Limit processed meats (meats that have been preserved by smoking, curing, salting, or adding chemical preservatives) as much as possible.
- Herbs and spices: Use these liberally for flavor instead of excess salt. Many — like turmeric, oregano, and rosemary — contain anti-inflammatory compounds.
This combination supports heart health by improving cholesterol levels, supporting blood sugar balance, reducing inflammation, and improving blood vessel function. Plus, there’s flexibility in how this style of eating can look across cultures and cuisines.
The takeaway
For the millions of folks managing type 2 diabetes and blood sugar, this research reinforces what many nutrition experts have long recommended: A Mediterranean-style eating pattern is one of the most evidence-backed approaches for supporting heart health.What to follow the Mediterranean diet? Start with this easy one-day meal plan.