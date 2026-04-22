This Sustainable Diet Is Linked To Better Health & A Lower Carbon Footprint
Eating for the planet and eating for your health might seem like two separate goals. But they're actually one and the same. A new study found that people who followed the Planetary Health Diet more closely1 had better overall diet quality, and a smaller environmental footprint. Here's what the research found (and how to put it into practice).
About the study
Researchers of this study set out to examine the relationship between following the Planetary Health Diet, overall diet quality, and environmental impact. This eating pattern is actually a framework developed by the EAT-Lancet Commission 2that emphasizes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and unsaturated oils, while limiting red meat, added sugars, and refined grains.
They then assessed 571 adults using two tools: the Planetary Health Diet Index, to measure how closely someone's eating patterns align with the diet's recommendations, and the Healthy Eating Index-2020, which evaluates overall diet quality.
They also calculated each participant's carbon footprint and water footprint based on their food intake.
Healthy eating = a healthier planet
Higher scores on the Planetary Health Diet Index were strongly associated with better overall diet quality. People who followed the diet most closely were about nine times more likely to have a high-quality diet compared to those who followed it least.
But the benefits didn't stop at personal health. Higher adherence to the Planetary Health Diet was also linked to lower carbon footprints and lower water footprints.
Be mindful of vitamin B12 intake
Eating sustainably
Here's what putting this into practice can look like:
- Prioritize plants on your plate: Even with protein being top-of-mind fore everyone right now, plants should still take up the better portion of your plate (or bowl). This includes vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains.
- Add at least two servings of fish per week: Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are great protein options. Varying your protein sources (so it's not all red meat) is one of the easiest shifts you can make. I found that using canned salmon as a protein for my salads at lunch to be super helpful for this! Also, integrating a high-quality omega-3 supplement (like one of these) is still one of the best ways to make sure you get a therapeutic amount of these nutrients on a daily basis.
- Add at least ¼–½ cup of beans or legumes daily: Toss chickpeas into a salad, blend white beans into a soup, or add lentils to a grain bowl. They're affordable, filling, and packed with fiber.
- Prioritize whole grains over refined: Choose brown or wild rice, whole grain bread, and experiment with grains like quinoa, farro, or barley.
- Add nuts and seeds to snacks, salads, and meals: A handful of walnuts, a sprinkle of hemp seeds, or some almond butter on toast all count.
- Use olive oil or other unsaturated oils as your go-to cooking fat: These are staples of the Planetary Health Diet and support heart health.
- Limit added sugars and ultra-processed foods: You don't have to eliminate them entirely, but being mindful of how often they show up can make a difference in your overall health.
The takeaway
Eating for the planet and eating for your health point in the same direction. The Planetary Health Diet offers a flexible framework that benefits both your body and the environment. Focus on adding more of the plants, fish, beans, whole grains to your menu and the more processed and refined foods will slyly get nudged from your grocery list.