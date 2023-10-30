Feeling Downright Sluggish? These B Vitamins May Help
Do you feel like you're sleeping enough but are somehow always drained during the day? If you are getting around 7 to 9 hours of shut-eye nightly without tossing and turning or getting up regularly, your daytime tiredness may be due to something else.
And it’s possibly a result of a sluggish methylation cycle and a lack of B vitamins.
The connection between methylation, B vitamins, and energy
Methylation takes place around one billion times per second. The biochemical process helps support cardiovascular, neurological, and reproductive health. It also affects energy metabolism in a big way—mainly because of the role B vitamins play.
B vitamins (especially folate and vitamin B12) are needed in their fully activated forms to keep methylation processes running without a hitch. If you don’t get enough B vitamins, or if you have the MTHFR genetic variant that makes it difficult for your body to activate the B vitamins to get through food, it throws a wrench into the machine.
So what can you do to make sure you’re getting enough B vitamins in their most biologically available forms? Taking a targeted supplement is one option.
Meet methylation support+
mindbodygreen formulated methylation support+ with ultra-potent B vitamins (methylfolate, vitamin B12, vitamin B6, and riboflavin) as well as betaine to support a healthy methylation cycle and cellular energy levels.*
And if you haven’t supplemented with bioactive forms of B vitamins before, you’re going to feel a night and day difference when you start.*
The takeaway
If you have suboptimal energy levels or are feeling a tad lethargic throughout the day without any apparent cause, it’s time to consider that your methylation cycle may be off. One of the most efficient and sure-fire ways to rev up this cycle is through smart supplementation with activated B vitamins, like those found in methylation support+.
