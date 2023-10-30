Skip to Content
Feeling Downright Sluggish? These B Vitamins May Help  

October 30, 2023
Image by JAVIER DÍEZ / Stocksy
Do you feel like you're sleeping enough but are somehow always drained during the day? If you are getting around 7 to 9 hours of shut-eye nightly without tossing and turning or getting up regularly, your daytime tiredness may be due to something else. 

And it’s possibly a result of a sluggish methylation cycle and a lack of B vitamins.

The connection between methylation, B vitamins, and energy

Methylation takes place around one billion times per second. The biochemical process helps support cardiovascular, neurological, and reproductive health. It also affects energy metabolism in a big way—mainly because of the role B vitamins play.  

B vitamins (especially folate and vitamin B12) are needed in their fully activated forms to keep methylation processes running without a hitch. If you don’t get enough B vitamins, or if you have the MTHFR genetic variant that makes it difficult for your body to activate the B vitamins to get through food, it throws a wrench into the machine. 

So what can you do to make sure you’re getting enough B vitamins in their most biologically available forms? Taking a targeted supplement is one option. 

Meet methylation support+

mindbodygreen formulated methylation support+ with ultra-potent B vitamins (methylfolate, vitamin B12, vitamin B6, and riboflavin) as well as betaine to support a healthy methylation cycle and cellular energy levels.*  

And if you haven’t supplemented with bioactive forms of B vitamins before, you’re going to feel a night and day difference when you start.* 

Don’t just take our word for it though—here’s what customers are saying. 

I can feel the difference

“I definitely feel more energy since switching away from regular B vitamins to these methylated forms. I don't know if I have the genetic expressions (I think it's related to MTHFR?) that would make me a bad methylator, but going forward I am sticking to this formula and avoiding cheap Bs because I can feel the difference.”*

-Hugo

Energy boost

“I really appreciate this mindbodygreen product. It works well for me and I’ve also noticed a boost in my energy.”*

-Violet

Added to my daily supplement routine

“I have added this and feel great. The supplements from mindbodygreen are a daily thing to help keep me healthy, especially as we move towards fall and winter. Maintaining health is a primary necessity in my life as I age.”*

-Karen D. 

High-quality

“I find this product so helpful. I had been taking a supplement from another brand, but I swapped for this one because it’s more comprehensive and high-quality!”*

-Mila

Covers the bases

“My doctor has suggested I take a targeted B complex with methylated folate. This product covers the bases and is just what I’ve been looking for. Thanks mbg!”*

-Dakota

The takeaway

If you have suboptimal energy levels or are feeling a tad lethargic throughout the day without any apparent cause, it’s time to consider that your methylation cycle may be off. One of the most efficient and sure-fire ways to rev up this cycle is through smart supplementation with activated B vitamins, like those found in methylation support+.  

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
