Methylation takes place around one billion times per second. The biochemical process helps support cardiovascular, neurological, and reproductive health. It also affects energy metabolism in a big way—mainly because of the role B vitamins play.

B vitamins (especially folate and vitamin B12) are needed in their fully activated forms to keep methylation processes running without a hitch. If you don’t get enough B vitamins, or if you have the MTHFR genetic variant that makes it difficult for your body to activate the B vitamins to get through food, it throws a wrench into the machine.

So what can you do to make sure you’re getting enough B vitamins in their most biologically available forms? Taking a targeted supplement is one option.