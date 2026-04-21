Study Finds Certain Fats Could Lower Diabetes Risk—While Others Increase It
It's no secret that not all fats are created equal. You've got your saturated fats, unsaturated fats, trans fats—but which ones are better for you? And which, if any, increase your risk for type 2 diabetes?
That's what a new study sought to figure out, with the findings published in the journal Trends in Endocrinology & Metabolism1. Here's what they found.
Studying different types of fat
For this study, the team took a closer look at existing research on different types of fat and how they impact the body. Namely, they were looking at how oleic acid and palmitic acid affected metabolic health and diabetes risk.
Palmitic acid is a saturated fatty acid found in a ton of common foods like dairy products and meat, as well as baked good and other processed foods. Oleic acid, meanwhile, is found in things like olive oil, avocados, and various nuts and seeds.
As the study authors explain, palmitic acid has been previously associated with worsened insulin sensitivity, while oleic acid may have a protective effect against metabolic disorders like diabetese. And based on the review, the researchers say that oleic acid is the way to go; Not only does oleic acid promote healthier storage of lipids, but it also helps with insulin signaling in the liver, muscles, and more, which could help prevent diabetes.
As first study author Xavier Palmer Ph.D. explains in a news release, "Palmitic acid promotes the accumulation of potentially toxic bioactive lipids, fosters low-grade chronic inflammation, and contributes to the dysfunction of cellular organelles." Oleic acid, on the other hand, could actually protect against those negative impacts of palmitic acid.
How to get more oleic acid
In a world where all types of fat were once demonized, it's clear that certain fats can actually have metabolic benefits. According to study co-author Manuel Vázquez-Carrera Ph.D., "This review highlights the significant role of the quality of dietary fat, rather than the total amount consumed."
The study authors note that more research is needed to better understand the impact of different fats on metabolic health, but it would appear that oleic acid isn't one we need to fear.
Considering the Mediterranean diet (rich in EVOO, nuts, seeds, etc.) is consistently considered the healthiest diet out there, the findings of this research track with what we already know about the importance of healthy fats for metabolic health.
Here are just a few examples of foods high in oleic acid:
- Olive oil
- Avocados and avocado oil
- High-oleic sunflower oil
- Pumpkin seeds and pumpkin seed oil
- Brazil nuts
- Macadamia nuts
- Almonds
- Cashews
The takeaway
When it comes to managing diabetes risk, making simple dietary swaps can go a long way. Rather than reaching for foods high in palmitic acid like vegetable oils, go for avocado or olive oil instead. Snack on nuts and seeds, avoid too many ultra-processed foods, and if you are consuming meat and dairy, go for organic, grass-fed options whenever possible.
Based on this research, if you can do that, the beneficial oleic acid in those foods can even help counter the drawbacks of palmitic acid.