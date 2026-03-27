3 Underrated Nuts With Surprising Health Benefits (& How To Eat Them Daily)
Nuts are some of the most versatile foods in our diet. They make for a great snack, salad topping, and butter—pairing wonderfully in both sweet and savory dishes. Choices like almonds, cashews, and peanuts are often front and center at grocery stores. But those aren’t your only options.
If you’re looking to level up your snack game (or simply add more nutrient-dense variety to your routine), these three often-overlooked nuts deserve a permanent spot in your pantry.
Brazil nuts
These smooth, buttery nuts are most known for their selenium content with one nut providing around 150% of the daily recommended amount1 (!!). Research shows they also help inflammation and gut health2.
That said, more isn’t always better here. Because selenium is so concentrated, you really only need one to two nuts per day to reap the benefits.
How to eat them: Brazil nuts are one of the largest nuts out there, and since you only need one or two daily, it’s a bit challenging to get overly creative with them. If you want more variety, chop one up into a yogurt bowl or blend it into your smoothie.
Macadamia nuts
Macadamia nuts are known for their rich, buttery flavor. They’re especially high in monounsaturated fats, the same type found in olive oil, which are well-studied for supporting heart health and helping maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
They’re also naturally low in carbohydrates, making them a great option for those aiming to support metabolic health or maintain steady energy levels.
How to eat them: Macadamia nuts make great homemade nut butters (on their own or paired with peanuts or cashews) or roasted with a pinch of salt. Of course, they go great in baked goods (macadamia nut cookies, anyone?).
Pistachios
These are personally my favorite nuts to snack on. Compared to other nuts, these ones are slightly higher in protein and fiber (making them a great addition to a snack). They’re also an underrated source of the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which are crucial for eye health.
And if you love a snack with built-in portion control? The act of cracking open the shells can help you slow down and tune into fullness cues.
How to eat them: Try toasting them and sprinkling on top of your favorite salad or use it to make pesto. Here are five more ways to get pistachios in your diet.
The takeaway
Variety in your diet is important, and having different nut options on hand expands your palate while mixing up the nutrients you get on a daily basis.
Just remember to store nuts in an airtight container out of direct sunlight to prevent any rancidity.