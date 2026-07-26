Eating This One Fruit Can Support Heart Health & Weight Management

But what the science has now clarified is not all fat is the same. Bazilian explained that, in the 2010s, a number of studies showed that swapping unsaturated fats in some of the saturated fats in your diet lowers cardiovascular disease risk. Avocados are virtually the only fruit that contain unsaturated fats, with 6 grams per serving, one third of a medium avocado. Fat is also necessary for absorbing fat-soluble vitamins A, E, D, and K, and it contributes to satisfaction, texture, and the simple enjoyment of eating.