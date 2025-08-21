Want Healthier, Smoother Skin? New Study Says Eat More Of This
Your skin isn’t just a protective barrier—it’s a living organ that reflects what’s happening inside your body. And just like the rest of your body, it depends on certain nutrients to stay resilient, hydrated, and youthful. Among the most powerful are carotenoids.
Carotenoids like lycopene, beta-carotene, and astaxanthin are found in a variety of fruits, vegetables, and even fish (more on those later) or in skin care as vitamin A derivatives (does the term retinol sound familiar?). And they are some of the most-studied ingredients in skincare.
A new major study1 summarized all the current literature of the far reaching effect these compounds have on the skin.
Here’s what you need to know to feed your skin right.
Why carotenoids for skin health?
Carotenoids are a class of powerful antioxidants that help combat free radicals—unstable molecules that can damage skin cells. And the skin has the potential to be exposed to a lot of free radicals.
Daily exposure to UV rays and environmental pollutants accelerates visible aging, while internal factors like inflammation, psychological stress, and natural metabolic processes also contribute to collagen breakdown and impaired hydration over time.
So researchers have long believed that carotenoids’ antioxidant capabilities could counter these stressors.
For this systematic review, researchers gathered both human and animal studies published between 2000 and 2025, looking at the role of carotenoids in skin health. In total, that came out to be 176 studies.
Science-backed benefits of carotenoids
Here’s what the review found about how carotenoids help keep skin youthful and resilient:
- Neutralize oxidative stress: Yes, this study confirms that carotenoids are especially potent at combating free radicals and the oxidative stress they cause to help prevent accelerated skin aging.
- Calm chronic inflammation: By modulating inflammatory pathways, they help reduce the ongoing low-grade inflammation that breaks down collagen and elastin. Therefore, keeping skin supple and youthful.
- Support collagen production: Carotenoids promote collagen synthesis and regulate enzymes that would otherwise degrade the skin’s structural matrix.
- Boost hydration and elasticity: They may enhance aquaporins (proteins that regulate water balance) and promote hyaluronic acid production, helping skin look plump.
- Protect against sun damage: Carotenoids increase skin’s tolerance to UV light, reducing the risk of sunburn and pigmentation.
These benefits are linked to both sufficient dietary intake of carotenoids and topicals.
How to increase dietary intake
Each carotenoid offers slightly different skin benefits, so variety is key.
- Orange and yellow veggies (carrots, pumpkin, sweet potatoes) are high in beta-carotene and alpha-carotene, which convert to vitamin A and support collagen.
- Tomatoes are the top source of lycopene, a potent antioxidant against sun damage.
- Leafy greens (spinach, kale, Swiss chard) are loaded with lutein and zeaxanthin, which help filter blue light and protect against oxidative stress.
- Bright fruits (papaya, mango, apricots, citrus) provide beta-cryptoxanthin and other carotenes.
- Salmon delivers astaxanthin, one of the most powerful carotenoids for skin health.
What about supplements?
Even if you eat a varied diet, it can be a challenge getting a therapeutic amount (aka an amount studies show to actually fade fine lines and wrinkles) of these carotenoids. This is why supplements are extremely beneficial.
One randomized controlled trial with 49 healthy female participants found that those who took astaxanthin capsules for six weeks had significantly decreased wrinkle parameters compared to participants who took a placebo pill.*
Plus, another study showed that when 30 women took astaxanthin capsules and applied a topical astaxanthin solution for eight weeks, their age spots decreased in size2, and they reported an increase in skin elasticity too.*
Our favorite supplement for skin health has astaxanthin as a key ingredient (along with phytoceramides and blood orange extract). Here’s our full list of expert-vetted supplements for skin health.
What about topicals?
Topical skincare products featuring carotenoids (like astaxanthin, lycopene, and lutein) are becoming more popular. However, their effectiveness may depend on the quality of the formulation and the amount of the ingredient.
Over-the-counter and prescription products that contain retinol also fall under the carotenoid family. For some folks, these products may be the holy grail of their skincare routine. For others, these products may be too harsh. Talk to your healthcare provider about what’s best for you.
The takeaway
Carotenoids (whether consumed in the diet, taken as supplements, or applied topically) offer multiple protective benefits, from reducing sun damage to preserving collagen and hydration.