Beauty

This Combo Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid & Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 30, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Glowy Summer Skin / Ohlamour Studio / Stocksy
Image by Ohlamour Studio / Stocksy
October 30, 2024

Hydration is key when it comes to healthy skin aging. And while there are many different ways to hydrate your skin, hyaluronic acid (HA) tends to dominate a significant portion of the conversation. After all, it is the famous humectant that can hold 1,000 times its own weight in water1.

However, this molecule is important for your body both inside and out—let's not forget that you have a naturally occurring supply of HA in the body, and over 50% of it is present in the skin1

All that to say: It's not a bad idea to double down. Here's how different forms of hyaluronic acid can help you achieve glowing, supple skin that bounces back.*

Why you should add HA both internally and topically

Like we said above, HA works wonders for skin hydration.* It's a humectant, meaning it pulls water into the top layer of your skin, which can give your complexion that plump and supple look—within a few moments after topical application we might add! As such, you can find endless HA serums on the market (don't worry; we compiled our favorites to make it a little less overwhelming). 

But as we discussed above, you also have a natural supply of HA in your own body, and it dwindles as you age. It's not a bad idea to double up via hyaluronic acid supplementation as well, as oral forms of HA have been shown to support skin hydration and appearance: In fact, one study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging2 (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.* 

Plus, hyaluronic acid makes its way throughout the full body rather than just within the skin. To list a few standouts: It's present in your tissues, joints, and blood vessels.

The bottom line? HA is undeniably important and can benefit your body in countless ways; to reap the full list of benefits, you might want to think about using it in serums and supplements. You're probably thinking: Great, another supplement to add to the pile. But here's the thing: Hyaluronic acid can actually be found in multi-ingredient formulas, so you don't necessarily have to take a stand-alone HA supplement. In fact, we crafted up the ultimate skin, joint, and gut-loving blend to keep things easy.

mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ not only has 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid (which has been shown to promote joint mobility3—bonus, no?) but is also packed with 17.7 grams of grass-fed collagen, as well as vitamins C and E, to support healthy skin, hair, nails, muscles, joints, and blood vessels.* And to add: Our powerful collagen blend is available in both a chocolate and unflavored option, so you whip it up into all sorts of recipes, like a tasty chocolate shaken espresso or matcha latte.

The takeaway

While you're likely familiar with hyaluronic acid in the skin care space, you should know that it's just as beneficial to ingest as it is to apply topically.*

On the surface, HA supports your skin's moisture barrier and gives it that healthy, plump look in record time. In the body, HA works to support your natural skin hydration levels and lubricate joints, enhance tissue repair, and aid the formation of blood vessels while you're at it.*

We recommend taking advantage of both options, with a high-quality serum and supplement—ideally one with collagen, too, for a skin-loving one-stop shop.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests
Beauty

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests

Hannah Frye

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them
Beauty

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them

Alexandra Engler

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)
Beauty

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)

Hannah Frye

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair
Beauty

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair

Jamie Schneider

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

