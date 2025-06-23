Advertisement
This Fiber Can Help You Poop & Hydrate Your Skin, Study Shows
The gut microbiome truly plays an outsized role in our health. The composition of bacteria, yeasts, and other microorganisms residing in our large intestine influences everything from digestion and regularity to immunity, mental health, and (yes) even our skin.
Eating more fiber is one of the best ways to care for your gut bugs and help the good ones flourish.*
And one study shows that one type of fiber improves digestion and skin health1.* The thing is, this fiber isn’t likely a current part of your diet. Here’s what you need to know.
About the study
For this study, researchers looked at whether taking partially hydrolyzed guar fiber could improve skin hydration and texture by supporting gut health.
Guar fiber is derived from guar beans (aka cluster beans), which are common in India and Pakistan. They are not commonly found or consumed in the U.S. The seeds of guar beans are especially rich in soluble fiber, and partially hydrolyzing it (or breaking it down) makes it more gentle and easier to digest. This partially hydrolyzed guar fiber makes for a particularly effective supplement.
Previous research shows taking 3 to 6 grams of this fiber daily improves weekly bowel movements2 and short-chain fatty acid production3. But this was one of the first studies aimed at linking these gut health changes to changes in the skin.
To do that, researchers split 46 participants into three groups: those receiving 6 grams of guar fiber a day, 12 grams, or a placebo. They then measured skin moisture levels, skin texture and appearance, as well as bowel habits.*
Guar fiber improves skin moisture
After 12 weeks, the folks taking the guar fiber daily had maintained better skin moisture and texture than those who didn’t.*
What’s most impressive is that the skin maintained this moisture during the especially dehydrating winter months that are known to cause dry, cracked, and irritated skin.
Their skin texture also improved (meaning there was less roughness or dryness).*
And (not surprisingly) people consuming guar fiber also reported better digestion and bowel movements than those in the placebo group.*
Why might guar fiber improve skin health?
Gut and skin health are intricately connected via the gut-skin axis.
While this study didn’t specifically look at changes in the gut microbiome, there’s strong reason to believe the gut-skin axis played a major role based on past research.
For example, it’s known that a healthy gut (which is aided by guar fiber) may help balance skin pH levels. A balanced skin pH is crucial for moisture retention4, proper enzyme function, and the prevention of the overgrowth of harmful bacteria.
How to get more guar fiber
The best way to get more guar fiber in your diet is through a high-quality supplement like mindbodygreen’s organic fiber+ with prebiotic support. This formula provides 6 grams of fiber, primarily from guar beans (in addition to green kiwi and mushrooms) from the exact same source of partially hydrolyzed guar fiber as the study.
In addition to improving your digestion and gut health, guar fiber has also been shown to:
- Combat gas and bloating*
- Support cholesterol levels54*
- Enhance appetite regulation*
Unlike other fiber powders, this one never clumps or gels when mixed with water, it disperses readily in hot and cold liquids. You can also add a scoop to your morning oatmeal or yogurt bowls.
The takeaway
If you struggle with dry skin, increasing your intake of guar fiber is an underrated and easy way to help combat it.* It will also greatly increase your overall dietary fiber intake. And since most of us only eat about 16 grams of fiber a day (compared to the recommended 25-38 grams), that boost is much-needed!
