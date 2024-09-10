It's a light, silky texture (almost like a serum) that sinks in rather quickly. I apply it at night just before bed, as the brand suggests that it's used alone for at least one hour. While I do cover most of my arms, bum, and legs, I pay closer attention to areas that are prone to rough texture—like the backs of my arms and thighs. I'm always mindful of exfoliation, and no matter how gentle a product, I usually stick to no more than two to three times a week on my body.