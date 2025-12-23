Longevity Starts With This 30-Second Daily Movement, Says MD
We know strength training supports muscle mass. Cardio boosts heart health. But there’s one daily movement that’s just as essential—and you’re probably not doing it.
According to psychiatrist and nutritional psychiatry expert Drew Ramsey, M.D., the deep squat is a powerful, often overlooked tool for brain and body health. On the mindbodygreen podcast, Ramsey shared why this movement is a non-negotiable in his own daily routine. Plus, why it could be a game-changer for your longevity, flexibility, and mental sharpness.
No fancy equipment, no gym membership, no trend-following necessary. Just you and your body.
Why a deep squat could be your secret weapon for longevity
At first glance, a deep squat may not look like much. But this primal movement, a full-body motion that brings you all the way down with knees bent and hips dropped, is doing far more than stretching your quads.
“It keeps you flexible, it keeps you nimble, it keeps you moving, and that keeps you in your body,” says Ramsey. In other words, the squat grounds you. And the benefits ripple across your physical and mental health.
A deep squat activates multiple muscle groups while also engaging balance, stability, and mobility. These physical qualities are the unsung heroes of healthy aging. Together, they help you move better, fall less, and stay active for longer.
Recent research backs this up. In a long-term study of over 3,000 adults, those with greater flexibility lived significantly longer than those with a limited range of motion. The takeaway? Mobility isn’t just about comfort; it’s a marker of longevity.
So how does the deep squat tie into all of this?
It challenges every component that matters:
- Flexibility: to reach the full depth
- Stability: to hold the position
- Strength: especially in your legs and core
- Balance: to stay upright and controlled
In many cultures, squatting is a natural part of everyday life. But in modern society, long hours of sitting and sedentary lifestyles mean we often lose the ability to perform this basic movement. That decline can signal deeper issues with mobility and coordination, issues that often go unnoticed until injury or age-related decline creeps in.
How to incorporate deep squats for brain & body health
Here’s the good news: you don’t need to overhaul your fitness routine to start reaping the benefits. According to Ramsey, simply adding deep squats to your daily routine can help maintain key physical capacities that support long-term health.
Start small:
- Use a wall or chair for support if needed.
- Lower yourself into a deep squat position (hips below knees), keeping your feet flat and chest upright.
- Hold for 10–30 seconds, and repeat a few times throughout the day.
Over time, this can help restore mobility in your hips, knees, and ankles—all of which are crucial for healthy movement patterns. Ramsey emphasizes that this daily practice isn’t just physical; it’s also grounding, helping you reconnect with your body and environment, a practice he sees as vital for mental well-being
And the benefits keep going
And the benefits of movement go far beyond building muscle. Functional movements like deep squats don’t just train your legs; they actively support brain health by stimulating neuroplasticity, enhancing coordination, and reinforcing the mind-body connection, all of which are important predictors of better aging outcomes.
Maintaining balance and stability also plays a major role in injury prevention and long-term mobility. In fact, research shows that incorporating balance training into your routine can reduce the risk of ankle injuries by up to 42%1, while also improving agility, power, and physical performance across a wide range of age groups.
Mobility and flexibility deserve just as much attention. A separate study found that following a consistent stretching protocol led to a 66% drop in muscle and tendon injuries2, especially in the hamstrings and lower back, areas that tend to tighten with age or prolonged sitting.
Together, these findings highlight that strength, mobility, and balance aren’t optional extras—they’re essential components of a brain- and body-supportive fitness routine.
The takeaway
The beauty of the deep squat is its simplicity. No fancy gym setup required. Just a primal movement that brings you back into your body, and supports a longer, more mobile, and more vibrant life.
“Movement is medicine,” Ramsey reminds us. And this one, in particular, is free and accessible to nearly everyone.