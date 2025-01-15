Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

Research Says Hot Yoga Could Help Reduce Depressive Symptoms

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 15, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Home User
Image by The Class / Digital Studio
January 15, 2025

When you're in the throes of depression, it can be difficult to find things that help you get back to feeling like yourself, let alone work up the motivation to actually do them.

But according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, it's worth it because you can reduce your depressive symptoms by doing this type of workout. Here's what they found.

Studying the impact of hot yoga on depression

For this study, researchers wanted to dig into the mental health benefits of hot yoga. The study lasted for eight weeks, in which 80 participants were split into two groups: one group that did 90 minutes of Bikram yoga twice a week, and a control group that did not do hot yoga.

As a refresher, Bikram yoga is a style of yoga practiced in a 105°F room that consists of the same 26 postures and two pranayama sequences every time. Nowadays, since the denouncement of Bikram's founder, Bikram Choudhary, many studios no longer call the style "Bikram" yoga, though the practice remains. (The studio where I teach, and others, now refer to this style of yoga as "Hot 26+2.")

Following the eight weeks of the study, participants taking the classes had attended 10.3 classes on average—and that was enough to see a difference in depressive symptoms.

Namely, the participants who had done hot yoga had a significantly greater reduction in depressive symptoms than those who didn't.

Over half of the participants doing yoga actually saw a 50% or greater decrease, which is a pretty notable percentage. And 44% of them even showed such a decrease that they were considered in remission from depression. And lastly, some of the participants who only made it into class once a week still saw the benefit of decreased depressive symptoms.

As the study's lead author, Maren Nyer, Ph.D., explains in a news release, "Yoga and heat-based interventions could potentially change the course for treatment for patients with depression by providing a non-medication–based approach with additional physical benefits as a bonus."

What to do about it

While the study authors note that more research needs to be done to compare the benefits of heated versus non-heated yoga when it comes to depression, here's where I'll offer my anecdotal take.

I've been practicing yoga since 2011 and hot yoga, specifically, since 2017. I got certified as a Vinyasa yoga teacher in 2018, and am wrapping up a hot yoga teacher training next month. In the midst of all that, I have also had my fair share of mental health struggles as I've navigated early adulthood, moving to new cities, the pandemic, an admittedly turbulent menstrual cycle, etc.

Through all of that, yoga has been one of the only things that gives me some semblance of peace and stillness, and while I haven't participated in any scientific research to back up my claims, I have seen firsthand how much the practice benefits me and others.

I'd say any style of yoga is worthwhile if you're experiencing depressive symptoms, but when it comes to hot yoga, it definitely has a certain edge. The heat and humidity require you to push yourself past mental barriers, tap into your inner strength and resilience, learn to be in your body and stay with the sensations even when they're challenging—and all of that makes one's mind calmer while simultaneously more mindful and present.

I also believe that the repetitive, meditative style of the hot sequence promotes nervous system regulation because the body loves routine, and you always know what to expect in a hot yoga class. Research has found1 that hot yoga may "induce cardiovascular and cellular changes, along with neural benefits and modulation of stress hormones."

In short: I can back up the results of this study with lived experience, and it would not be a stretch to say hot yoga has been the best thing I've found for my mental health.

The takeaway

Throwing yourself into a 105°F room for 90 minutes to do a rigorous yoga sequence might sound like a nightmare, especially if you're dealing with depressive symptoms that leave you feeling unmotivated or lethargic.

But I promise, if you can find the inner resolve to make it into the studio—even just once a week, according to this study—you will feel the difference.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help
Integrative Health

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help

Sarah Regan

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More
Women's Health

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More

Jason Wachob

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For
Integrative Health

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It
Integrative Health

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It

Sarah Regan

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help
Integrative Health

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help

Sarah Regan

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More
Women's Health

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More

Jason Wachob

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For
Integrative Health

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It
Integrative Health

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It

Sarah Regan

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help
Integrative Health

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help

Sarah Regan

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More
Women's Health

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More

Jason Wachob

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For
Integrative Health

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It
Integrative Health

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It

Sarah Regan

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help
Integrative Health

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help

Sarah Regan

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More
Women's Health

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More

Jason Wachob

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For
Integrative Health

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It
Integrative Health

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It

Sarah Regan

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Soul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & MoreHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.