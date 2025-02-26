Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

The Sneaky Triggers For Morning & Evening Headaches (Yes, They're Different)

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
February 26, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Young Woman At Home With A Headache
Image by iStock
February 26, 2025

Loud music, bright screens, strong perfumes, and harsh lights all share one thing: They can trigger migraines. Migraine sufferers know there's nothing worse than trying to play detective to figure out what tipped off their intense pain.

However, research suggests when you get your migraine may give you a hint about its triggers. Here are the study findings and how to use them to find relief:

Poor-quality sleep increases the risk of morning migraines by 22%

A study published in the journal Neurology found that a night of poor-quality sleep increased morning migraine risk by 22%. Researchers also found that low energy the day prior increased migraine risk by 16%.

However, poor sleep and low energy didn't raise the risk of afternoon headaches. Instead, a day of high stress and high energy increased the risk of migraines later in the day by 17%. These findings suggest that when you get your migraine could help clue you into its root cause.

Nearly 500 people ages 7 to 84 (61% of whom identified as female) participated in this two-week study. To measure their sleep scores, they wore actigraphy monitors, which are similar to other wearable sleep trackers.

They also kept digital diaries of spikes in energy, stress, anxiety, and overall mood. 

This research study didn't find any links between anxiety and depression and migraine risk. This doesn't mean mental health concerns can't contribute to headaches, but they didn't seem to among this particular cohort.

The take-home message here is to focus on high-quality sleep—whether or not you suffer from morning migraines.

Clocking a solid night's rest is essential for optimizing brain function1, skin health, metabolism2, and so much more.

3 tips for better sleep

There's no better time to start than now. Below, three quick tips for better rest:

The takeaway

Poor-quality sleep was just linked to a 22% increased risk of morning migraines in a study on 477 people. Researchers also found a link between a day of high stress and energy with a higher risk of afternoon and evening headaches.

Luckily, focusing on stress relief often benefits your sleep too. Here, 10 helpful tips to score great sleep even coming off a stressful day.

More On This Topic

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out
Women's Health

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out

Kim Casaburi

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)
Healthy Weight

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)

Ava Durgin

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones
Integrative Health

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones

Hannah Frye

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics
Integrative Health

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*
Integrative Health

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*

Moorea Thill

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Integrative Health

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out
Women's Health

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out

Kim Casaburi

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)
Healthy Weight

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)

Ava Durgin

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones
Integrative Health

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones

Hannah Frye

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics
Integrative Health

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*
Integrative Health

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*

Moorea Thill

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Integrative Health

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out
Women's Health

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out

Kim Casaburi

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)
Healthy Weight

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)

Ava Durgin

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones
Integrative Health

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones

Hannah Frye

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics
Integrative Health

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*
Integrative Health

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*

Moorea Thill

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Integrative Health

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Common Habit Could Help Mitigate The Impact Of Toxic Metals
Integrative Health

This Common Habit Could Help Mitigate The Impact Of Toxic Metals

Sarah Regan

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out
Women's Health

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out

Kim Casaburi

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)
Healthy Weight

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)

Ava Durgin

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones
Integrative Health

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones

Hannah Frye

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics
Integrative Health

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*
Integrative Health

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*

Moorea Thill

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Integrative Health

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Common Habit Could Help Mitigate The Impact Of Toxic Metals
Integrative Health

This Common Habit Could Help Mitigate The Impact Of Toxic Metals

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.