Integrative Health

The Sneaky Triggers For Morning & Evening Headaches (Yes, They're Different)

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
June 02, 2025
Young Woman At Home With A Headache
June 02, 2025

Loud music, bright screens, strong perfumes, and harsh lights all share one thing: They can trigger migraine attacks. Migraine sufferers know there's nothing worse than trying to play detective to figure out what set off their intense pain.

However, research suggests when you get a migraine attack may give you a hint about its triggers. Here are the study findings and how to use them to find relief:

Poor-quality sleep increases the risk of morning migraines by 22%

A study published in the journal Neurology found that a night of poor-quality sleep increased morning migraine attack risk by 22%. Researchers also found that having low energy the day prior increased migraine attack risk by 16%.

However, poor sleep and low energy didn't raise the risk of afternoon headaches. Instead, a day of high stress and high energy increased the risk of migraines later in the day by 17%. These findings suggest that when you get a migraine attack could help clue you into its root cause.

Nearly 500 people ages 7 to 84 (61% of whom identified as female) participated in this two-week study. To measure their sleep scores, they wore actigraphy monitors, which are similar to other wearable sleep trackers.

They also kept digital diaries of spikes in energy, stress, anxiety, and overall mood. 

This research study didn't find any links between anxiety and depression and migraine risk. This doesn't mean mental health concerns can't contribute to headaches, but they didn't seem to among this particular cohort.

The take-home message here is to focus on high-quality sleep—whether or not you suffer from morning migraine attacks.

Clocking a solid night's rest is essential for optimizing brain function1, skin health, metabolism2, and so much more.

3 tips for better sleep

There's no better time to start than now. Below, three quick tips for better rest:

The takeaway

Poor-quality sleep was just linked to a 22% increased risk of morning migraine attacks in a study on 477 people. Researchers also found a link between a day of high stress and energy with a higher risk of afternoon and evening headaches.

Luckily, focusing on stress relief often benefits your sleep, too.

