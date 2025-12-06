Can Chamomile Ease Menopause Symptoms? A New Clinical Trial Says It Just Might
For many women, the transition into menopause feels like someone quietly rewired the whole operating system—temperature regulation, mood, sleep, energy, even bladder comfort can suddenly shift without warning.
And while hormone therapy remains the gold standard for treating moderate to severe symptoms, they aren't recommended for certain women, and a lot of women are also curious about gentle, plant-based options they can pair with or try before prescriptions.
Chamomile is often marketed as one of those “soothing” herbs, best known for calming nerves or supporting sleep. But could it actually help with hot flashes, mood swings, or urogenital symptoms? A new triple-blind clinical trial1 suggests it might play a small but meaningful role.
Chamomile for menopause relief
Scientists in Iran conducted a rigorous triple-blind clinical trial with 80 postmenopausal women between the ages of 47 and 62. The participants were randomly assigned to receive either chamomile capsules or a placebo for 12 weeks.
The chamomile group took 100 mg capsules containing 1.2% apigenin (one of chamomile's key active compounds) four times daily, while researchers tracked their symptoms through a questionnaire.
The study design was particularly robust because it was triple-blind, meaning neither the participants, researchers, nor the people analyzing the data knew who was taking chamomile versus a placebo. This helps eliminate bias and makes the results more reliable.
Chamomile improved a surprising range of symptoms
By the end of the 12-week trial, women taking chamomile showed statistically significant improvements across every major symptom category.
Here’s what shifted:
- Overall symptom scores dropped significantly
- Vasomotor symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats
- Psychological symptoms, including mood changes and irritability
- Locomotor issues, such as joint and muscle pain
- Urological concerns like bladder problems
What makes these findings particularly exciting is that chamomile addressed multiple dimensions of the menopausal experience rather than just targeting one type of symptom. For women dealing with the cascade of changes that menopause brings, having a single intervention that could ease several concerns simultaneously is valuable.
Important considerations before adding chamomile to your routine
While the results look promising, the study wasn't without its complications. Two participants in the chamomile group experienced side effects, including mouth sores, skin spots, and itching, which were significant enough that they dropped out of the study. This reminds us that even natural remedies can cause adverse reactions in some people, and chamomile isn't right for everyone.
If you're considering trying chamomile for menopause symptoms, it's worth starting slowly and paying attention to how your body responds. The dosage used in this study (100 mg capsules four times daily) was specific and standardized, so working with a healthcare provider who understands herbal medicine can help you find the right approach for your individual needs.
The takeaway
This study adds to a growing body of evidence that herbal therapies can play a supportive role in menopause care, especially for women looking for gentle, accessible tools. Chamomile isn’t a substitute for evidence-based medical treatments, but it may take the edge off certain symptoms and support overall well-being.
As menopause research continues to expand, it’s encouraging to see more rigorous trials exploring options women have been curious about for years. For now, chamomile looks promising, but like any supplement, it’s most effective when used thoughtfully and with guidance.