Struggling With Menopause Symptoms? Science Says To Start Moving
It’s 2025, and we know better than ever that moving our bodies does so much more than help keep our weight in check. It turns out, exercise is a powerful tool for managing symptoms of peri- and postmenopause.
Exercise is more than a mood booster—it’s hormone support
Research highlights just how powerful movement can be for easing the physical and emotional symptoms that show up during midlife hormone shifts:
- A 15-week resistance training program1 significantly reduced moderate-to-severe hot flashes by almost 44% in postmenopausal women. The program included 8 full-body strength moves performed three times a week, proving that you don’t need daily workouts to see results.
- In an 8-week group-based aerobics study involving nearly 300 perimenopausal women, regular exercise provided broad mental health benefits, with 83% seeing less anxiety, 84% reporting less depression, and 90% resolving sleep problems.
What’s more, symptom relief was even stronger in women who continued practicing on their own outside of class. Those who exercised more than three times per week saw up to 98% remission rates in anxiety and depression.
These results aren’t just statistical—they’re meaningful. Hot flashes, insomnia, mood swings, and brain fog can severely disrupt day-to-day life. Exercise helps regulate the nervous system, supports hormonal balance, and promotes better circulation—all essential for easing menopausal symptoms naturally.
The takeaway
Regular exercise—whether it’s lifting weights, dancing to music, or walking with friends—can ease hot flashes, improve sleep, and support emotional well-being. The key? Stick with it. Your body is remarkably resilient and responsive to consistent movement, and it’s never too late to start.
