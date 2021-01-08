This Astrological Sign Can Expect The Luckiest Year In Love & Romance

Why Libra's Can Expect Their Love Life To Take Off In 2021
Astrology can give us insight into virtually every area of our lives, from career, to health, and of course, romance. And with 2021 finally here, the new year is brimming with romantic possibilities—particularly for Libras. Here's what Libra's can expect in the love department going into 2021, according to the yearly horoscope forecast from mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins.
Why Libra's will be lucky in love this year.
Much to the relief of Libras everywhere, 2021 is looking a lot spicier than the homebound 2020, the AstroTwins explain. That solitude served a purpose, though, offering this relationship-oriented sign a chance to go within and get in touch with your emotions—just what was needed to prepare for this year.
Thanks to the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius, lasting love could be on the table this year. Jupiter traveling through Aquarius activates your fifth house of love, fertility, and creativity until May 13, the twins note, then again from July 28-December 28.
How to make the most of the year's lovey-dovey theme.
Airy Libra has no problem putting themselves out there, making new connections, and taking a chance on love. As such, the twins say love could show up in unexpected places. Maybe you explore long-distance dating (hello, Tinder Passport!), or if you're already coupled up, the two of you take a trip somewhere special.
And with fertility also in the stars, the twins say there is a fair chance of pregnancy! "Or," they note, "you could spend more quality time with the kids you already have."
It's not all going to be easy, however, with Jupiter sharing its path though Aquarius with restricted Saturn all year. "Even if you want to be swept off your feet, you’ll feel like you’re wearing heavy-soled combat boots instead of lightweight glass slippers," the twins say.
But don't fret, as these struggles are a welcome challenge for Libra's to strengthen their relationship. "If it’s worth having in your life, it’s worth fighting for…or at least, putting in the necessary hard work that goes along with relationships," the twins add.
The bottom line:
After a mundane 2020, Libra's can expect a lot more action in their love lives this year, and while it might not be entirely smooth sailing, it will all be worth it. The chance to make beautiful connections, and lasting ones at that, will be all around, even in unexpected places.
According to the twins, you're a "warrior of love" in 2021, Libra—but with your balanced nature, you're more than willing to put in the work. When you set your heart on something, you'll give it all you've got. Whether that's dating someone new, or strengthening the relationship you have with the one you're with, get ready for plenty of romance in the year to come.
