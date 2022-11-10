This Anti-Inflammatory Drink Replaced My Afternoon Coffee Habit

Formulated by double board-certified doctor and integrative medicine expert, Amy Shah, M.D., the chai powder mix is packed with cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, cloves, and ginger root. These are the seasonal spices that many of us crave once fall rolls around. Warming, punchy, and earthy, they taste like a stroll through crispy leaves on a sunny day.

They also happen to be really good for us. Shah herself sips on these spices daily for their gut-healthy benefits1 and anti-inflammatory effects2 . It's no wonder that chai lattes have been a popular functional tonic in Ayurveda for thousands of years, Shah notes. While traditional chai gets its sweet and creamy flavor from milk and sugar, the integrative M.D.'s modern twist uses coconut oil powder, black tea powder, and a hint of stevia for a healthier indulgence that comes together in minutes.

When I plopped my first spoonful into a mug and added hot water (you guessed it, right around 3 pm), I was surprised by how deliciously flavorful it was all on its own. I didn't need to supplement with any honey or milk to make a drink that was tasty enough to satisfy afternoon cravings. The mix was spicy, rich, and warming—like a nice hug to carry me through the rest of the afternoon sans sugar or caffeine.