How To Make A Pumpkin Acai Smoothie + Health Benefits
During the summer, a morning smoothie is a staple no questions asked. And the secret to transitioning your smoothies into fall weather is spicing up your blend—literally.
From creamy lattes to freshly baked loaves and beyond, pumpkin is back in the spotlight yet again for fall, but can it really be used in smoothies too? The answer is yes, and this delicious pumpkin acai seasonal smoothie is proof.
How to make a pumpkin acai smoothie.
What you’ll need:
- 1 frozen acai packet
- 1 ½ cups milk of choice
- 4 tablespoons pumpkin puree
- 1 frozen banana
- A dash cinnamon
To top:
- 3-4 blackberries
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds
- 1 tablespoon granola
- A dash pumpkin pie spice
- (optional): Coconut whip
Health benefits:
Adding pumpkin to your smoothie will boost your blend’s flavor and health benefits. Pumpkin is packed with good-for-you nutrients including:
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
It's important to add the actual canned pumpkin puree rather than just pumpkin spice—although the latter is also a delicious addition to top. This will ensure you're packing in as many of those nutrients as possible. If you're craving a stronger pumpkin flavor, plop another tablespoon of puree into the mix.
If you want to supercharge your blend even more, you may opt for a scoop of the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ powder in unflavored or chocolate varieties. Either way, you’ll be getting a blend of skin and gut-loving ingredients from hyaluronic acid to L-glutamine and even turmeric.*
The takeaway.
Just because the weather cools down doesn’t mean you have to ditch your daily smoothie. If you want to swap out your summer blend for something more seasonal, this pumpkin acai blend is an all-around winner. Not a smoothie lover? These cranberry-baked oats might be the next best autumnal breakfast pick.
