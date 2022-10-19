 Skip to content

How To Make A Pumpkin Acai Smoothie + Health Benefits

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
pumpkin smoothie with cranberries and seeds on top

Image by Harald Walker / Stocksy

October 19, 2022 — 10:02 AM

During the summer, a morning smoothie is a staple no questions asked. And the secret to transitioning your smoothies into fall weather is spicing up your blend—literally. 

From creamy lattes to freshly baked loaves and beyond, pumpkin is back in the spotlight yet again for fall, but can it really be used in smoothies too? The answer is yes, and this delicious pumpkin acai seasonal smoothie is proof. 

How to make a pumpkin acai smoothie. 

What you’ll need: 

  • 1 frozen acai packet 
  • 1 ½ cups milk of choice 
  • 4 tablespoons pumpkin puree
  • 1 frozen banana
  • A dash cinnamon
To top: 

  • 3-4 blackberries 
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon granola 
  • A dash pumpkin pie spice
  • (optional): Coconut whip 

Health benefits: 

Adding pumpkin to your smoothie will boost your blend’s flavor and health benefits. Pumpkin is packed with good-for-you nutrients including

  • Fiber 
  • Protein
  • Healthy fats
  • Vitamin A
  • Vitamin C
  • Vitamin K
  • Iron 
  • Magnesium 
  • Potassium
  • B vitamins

It's important to add the actual canned pumpkin puree rather than just pumpkin spice—although the latter is also a delicious addition to top. This will ensure you're packing in as many of those nutrients as possible. If you're craving a stronger pumpkin flavor, plop another tablespoon of puree into the mix.

If you want to supercharge your blend even more, you may opt for a scoop of the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ powder in unflavored or chocolate varieties. Either way, you’ll be getting a blend of skin and gut-loving ingredients from hyaluronic acid to L-glutamine and even turmeric.* 

The takeaway. 

Just because the weather cools down doesn’t mean you have to ditch your daily smoothie. If you want to swap out your summer blend for something more seasonal, this pumpkin acai blend is an all-around winner. Not a smoothie lover? These cranberry-baked oats might be the next best autumnal breakfast pick. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
