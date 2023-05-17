3 Multivitamin Red Flags & Why You Should Avoid Them
Multivitamins are great for many reasons but mainly because you can take a single serving and know you're getting a decent dose of important nutrients—or at least you should be. However, we know not every multivitamin is up to our standards, which is why we created our own.
When you take a look inside the mbg ultimate multivitamin+, you'll find a host of nutrients (33 active ingredients!) like vitamin D, vitamin B12, and so on. But there are a few things you won't find as well—and for the best.
Below, a few quick things we chose to leave out so you can feel confident in your daily multi when choosing our formula:
"Fairy dusting" ingredients
It's true that our multivitamin contains a lengthy list of ingredients, but we never compromise on the dosage—aka, "fairy dust" our multivitamin. Instead, we provide meaningful doses that will actually support your daily needs.
Multivitamins are nutritional multitaskers, and taking one daily can help you bridge the gap and avoid nutrient insufficiencies. However, that can't happen if you're getting a small fraction of recommended daily vitamin and mineral requirements, which is why we avoided sprinkling our ingredients in minuscule amounts.
Stevia or other sweeteners
Believe it or not, plenty of daily multivitamins contain stevia or other sweeteners. Most of these are found in powder-like supplements to give them a sugary taste, but we said no to that addition.
Why? First off, we think your multivitamin ritual shouldn't take you 15 minutes to complete from mix to drink; otherwise, you may tend to skip it when you're in a rush.
Not only does our capsule format make your multi ritual quick, but it also gives us room to keep our formula completely free of sweeteners for folks who prefer their vitamins to be, you know, only beneficial ingredients.
Missing ingredients
As mentioned before, we created the ultimate multivitamin+ with the intention of it being a true multivitamin—meaning we prioritized the most important nutrients to ingest daily. Below, a few of our major players:
The takeaway
As you can tell, we take multivitamins seriously at mindbodygreen. We skip "fairy dusting" and artificial sweeteners but never skimp on essential nutrients. For a deeper dive into multivitamin 101 including which factors to focus on, check out this guide.
