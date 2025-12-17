The Last New Moon Of 2025 Will Majorly Impact These 3 Zodiac Signs
Each new moon offers us a chance to reset and set intentions, and this week, we have the final new moon of 2025 to close the year out.
The new moon will be exact on Friday, December 19 at 8:43 p.m. EST, and this time around, it's in the sign of boisterous Sagittarius. We'll all be feeling the expansive and optimistic energy of this new moon—and just in time for the holiday season—but these three zodiac signs can expect to be impacted by the new moon the most. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check for your sun and rising sign.
Sagittarius
It's your birthday season, Sagittarius, and with the sun trekking through your first house of self image and identity, the new moon is meeting up with it with just a few days of Sag season left.
This is not only a milestone in your life, but a last hoorah for the year of 2025. You're both reflecting and thinking ahead, and this new moon has you feeling ready to enter your next chapter. The good news is, whenever the new moon is in our sign, we're especially magnetic and able to call in manifestations more quickly.
With that being said, think about where you'd like to be six months from now, on the Sagittarius full moon. The seeds you plant now could come in faster than you think, so don't be afraid to start taking action.
Gemini
With the new moon in your opposite sign of Sagittarius, Gemini, that means it's landing in the relationship sector of your chart. Specifically, it's your seventh house of partnerships and longterm commitment, which can speak to romantic relationships, yes—but also business relationships.
In either case, you'll want to be open to new possibilities under this moon. Sagittarius reminds us that limits only exist in our minds, and this lunation could usher in a synchronistic meeting, or even a deepening of an existing partnership.
Whether you're putting yourself out there on the dating field or in your professional life, or you're feeling ready to take your current relationship to the next level, the urge will be strong under this moon. Ask yourself what you'd like to see in your relationships come the Sagittarius full moon six months from now—and go after it.
Pisces
If you have career goals for 2026, Pisces, it's time to set those intentions now. The new moon in Sagittarius is making its way through your 10th house of career, public image, and destiny—the sector of your chart that's all about how you appear to the world.
Right now, you're getting a major lunar lift in this area of your life, and with Sagittarius being such an optimistic and expansive sign, you could make big moves right now.
Maybe that's a promotion, or maybe it's pivoting in your career and starting fresh all together. Whatever the case may be, Sagittarius reminds us to follow what feels good, as well as what gives us joy and freedom. If you need more of that in your work life, consider this the moon to make it happen.
The takeaway
Sagittarius comes with big, forward-moving energy that could have us all writing down our New Year's resolutions early, no matter our zodiac sign. But for Sagittarius themselves, as well as Gemini and Pisces, this could be a particularly impactful new moon in the long run.