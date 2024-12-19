Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Were The Most Popular On Dating Apps This Year
When it comes to dating—and creating a dating profile—the 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own unique approach. And according to new data dropped by Tinder, the most used dating app in the world, a few signs stood out more than others this year.
Here are the three signs that garnered the most swipes in 2024.
Gemini
Surprise, surprise! The sign everyone loves to hate turned out to be the most popular on Tinder in 2024. Not only did Geminis receive the most amount of likes overall, but they were also the most attractive to men, and the third most attractive to women.
And what's not to love with a Gemini, really? They're fun-loving, curious, intelligent, and have a great sense of humor. No more Gemini slander in 2025!
Virgo
The sign that received the second most likes overall was none other than Virgo. The detail-oriented perfectionists of the zodiac were also the most attractive to women and the third most attractive to men.
Virgos might get a reputation for being nit-picky and hypercritical, but it's only because they have high standards for themselves and those around them. They're witty, practical, and grounded, so if you match with a Virgo, consider yourself lucky!
Leo
Coming in hot with the third most amount of likes overall, we have the regal and proud lion of the zodiac. Leos held strong with the ladies as well, as the second most attractive sign to women.
Whether it's their confidence, generosity, or warm and enthusiastic energy, Leos light up a room like the sun that rules them lights up the Earth. And apparently, that energy can be felt through the phone, too.
The takeaway
All of the zodiac signs bring something to the table when it comes to dating. And let's not forget astrological compatibility means that not everyone will be compatible with a Gemini, for instance—even if they were the most popular.
Nevertheless, we can all learn something from what makes these signs standout on dating apps. In 2025, qualities like intelligence, humor, and confidence can make anyone shine, no matter their sign.
