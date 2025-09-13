These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Struggle With Family Drama
The holiday season is officially here, and for some of us, that means family drama could be on the horizon. Of course, depending on your zodiac sign, you might not be bothered at all by bickering family members—or it could completely ruin your day.
Of course, we're not guaranteeing the following three zodiac signs will be especially sensitive to family drama or that the other signs won't be, but in terms of the classic qualities of the signs, these ones might be especially affected.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Pisces
It nay come as no surprise to see Pisces as the most likely sign to struggle with family drama. These empathetic folks are like sponges, soaking up the energy around them. And if that energy isn't good? Pisces is going to feel it. Don't be surprised if your Piscean family members take frequent breaks from conversations, leave early, or go quiet during arguments. They're in self-preservation mode.
Libra
The second most likely sign to struggle with family drama this Thanksgiving is Libra. This social sign is a lover of peace and harmony, and when things go sideways, they take it as their personal responsibility to restore the balance. They're also a lover of justice, so they may get particularly defensive if the underdog of the family is getting picked on. While they play peacekeeper and diplomat, it's important for Libra to remember that it's not their job to make sure everyone else is happy.
Cancer
And finally, we have Cancer as the third most likely sign to struggle with family drama. And let's be honest, depending on the mood they're in, they might even be contributing to it. Cancers tend to be easily emotionally affected to begin with, and considering their sign is already associated with the fourth house of home and family, they take family matters seriously. Not to mention, with their great memories, they're still holding grudges about last year's drama.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying Pisces, Libra, and Cancer are bound to have a hard time with their families this year, just that they may need to have extra protective mechanisms in place. As long as they remember to stay grounded and keep their composure, they can all make it through the holidays relatively unscathed.