These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Woo You In Relationships
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their strengths and weaknesses, and when it comes to love and romance, some are better at it than others.
If you're looking for affection and words of affirmation from a serious Capricorn or an aloof Aquarius, for instance, let's just say you might need to reprioritize. But if you want a lovey-dovey partner who's down for date nights complete with candles and plenty of sultry eye contact, these are the three signs to look for.
And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun and/or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, as our Venus placement influences the way we prefer to give and receive love.
Pisces
Coming in first place as the most loving partners of the zodiac, we have none other than dreamy and intuitive Pisces. This water sign is known for being romantic—if not a bit delusional—and they're more than happy to dive into the depths of their partner's soul, making their partner feel seen and understood.
Indeed, their intuition is so keen that Pisceans are the kind of people to anticipate their partner's needs and nurture them in a way that feels very emotionally safe and secure. The partners of Pisces folks can open up in new ways, and since Pisces is also a mutable sign, this allows them to be flexible and adaptable to their partner as well.
These are your spiritual, ethereal relationships that feel almost out of this world. If that's what you're looking for, dating a Pisces is right up your alley.
Libra
As the most relationship-oriented sign—as well as the sign associated with the seventh house of long-term partnership—no one loves love more than Libras. While they might take longer to commit than Pisces (hello, air signs!), once they do, they make attentive and considerate partners.
Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, partnership comes naturally to Libra. They ultimately just want to feel good while making sure everyone else is good too, so they're willing to do what it takes to compromise, accommodate, and stay positive.
As natural diplomats and peacemakers, Libras are skilled in diffusing tension, offering words of affirmation, and generally showing they care. What more could you really want from a partner?
Leo
Finally, coming in third place is the courageous and regal Leo. The lion of the zodiac may be known for its ego, but it is also known for its loyalty, generosity, and loving nature.
The thing to understand about Leos in partnership is they need to feel witnessed and adored. If you can give them that, the good news is, they'll mirror it right back to you. As proud as they might be towards themselves, that pride translates over to the people in their lives. A Leo lover is like your loudest cheerleader, your strongest advocate, and your most supportive friend in one.
They're also especially generous, as aforementioned, so if you've won their favor, you can expect to be showered with everything from extravagant gifts to dramatic romantic gestures and, of course, plenty of physical affection.
The takeaway
It's worth noting that getting a full read on astrological compatibility requires taking both people's charts into account. Plus, we're not saying that the other nine signs of the zodiac won't make good partners. However, when it comes to things like romance and affection, these three signs will rarely leave you wanting.
